Euros will teach my son more than school says dad

Iain and his son Aleks in front of Frankfurt city hall [Iain Meiklejohn]

A dad from Edinburgh has said his son will learn more from traveling to Germany to watch Scotland play in the Euros than he will from school.

Iain Meiklejohn has been part of the Tartan Army for 30 years and said he did not want his 12-year-old son Aleks to miss Scotland playing in important matches.

Iain said he was unconcerned about his son missing school lessons and was certain he would have plenty of time to make up for it.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime, Iain said: "Aleks will learn more in a couple of weeks out traveling than he will in school, coming towards the end of term when everything starts to wind down anyway."

Time off work

Iain and Aleks will follow the Scotland football team through Germany over the course of the 2024 Euro Championships.

After staying in Frankfurt for one night they will travel to Munich to watch the first game of the group stages when Scotland take on Germany.

They will then move onto Cologne and Stuttgart where they will watch Scotland play Switzerland and Hungary.

If Scotland manage to get through the group stages, Iain has prepared by taking enough time off work and letting Aleks' school know that he will be back when Scotland are knocked out.

He sent an email to his son's school that said: "We will be going on an educational trip through Germany visiting several cities where we will study the extreme emotional highs and lows that only a Scotland fan goes through.

"I will ensure Aleks completes a report on his return in full detail. M’on Scotland!"

Aleks has travelled to 24 countries [Iain Meiklejohn]

Iain, 48, said Aleks' mum is Polish so they support Poland when Scotland don't it to the big tournaments.

"But Scotland have made it this time," he said. "It's all about Scotland."

When Alek grows up, Iain said he plans on seeing the world and becoming a pilot.

His dad said he was not concerned about any repercussions from the council or school authorities over his son's absence.

He has previously taken Alek to many football events during term time such as the World Cups in Russia and Brazil and the last European Championships.

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: "Any unauthorised absence would be dealt with in line with the council’s policy on this.”

Iain said: "This is his fifth international trip, and we've never had any feedback, negative reports, emails, or letters. If anything does come back, who cares?"