Euros, Sommer in the round of 16 with Switzerland

It was a bittersweet evening for Switzerland who drew 1-1 with Germany in their third game in Group A and mathematically qualified for the Euro 2024 round of 16.

Many regrets for the Swiss who went ahead in the 28th minute through Ndoye, only to concede in the 92nd minute through Fullkrug, a decisive goal for the Germans to secure their spot at the top of the group. Switzerland thus finishes second and will face the second-placed side in Group B in the round of 16: Italy, Spain, Croatia or Albania. In the same group, Hungary kept their hopes alive by beating Scotland to secure three huge points for a potential qualification.

Yann Sommer started in net and played the full game.