Euros quizzes: Can you do them all?
Have you missed any of our European Championship quizzes? Find them all below and see if you can do them all.
"May other racists be afraid, ashamed and hide in the shadows," Vinicius wrote.
The USWNT forward and two-time Women's World Cup winner looks to finally return to the pitch after a long recovery.
If Mike Tomlin makes it to the end of this contract extension, he'll have coached the Steelers for 21 years.
Hurley, coming off of back-to-back NCAA championships, turned down a major payday to stay with the Huskies.
The weekend's best in golf featured the untouchable Scottie Scheffler, a controversial DQ, and the wildest St. Andrews shot ever
The Detroit Tigers' scoreboard operator had some fun at Aaron Rodgers' expense during Sunday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Sixers and Bulls great had to wait decades for Hall of Fame enshrinement.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
The series begins Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
Djokovic may focus his attention on the Olympics and skip Wimbledon this year.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
The Commanders signed kicker Ramiz Ahmed to compete for the roster. On the field, McManus and Ahmed’s résumés are not comparable.
Ohio State is right behind Georgia among national title favorites thanks to all the action on the Buckeyes.
The Mavericks are making sure Harrison won't be leaving anytime soon.
Larson stayed in Indianapolis to run the rain-delayed Indy 500 as he was trying to be the fifth driver to run both the 500 and the 600 in the same day.
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
Porzingis, who has not played since April 29 after suffering a calf injury, told reporters Wednesday that he will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday vs. the Dallas Mavericks.