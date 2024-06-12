Euros opener the 'stuff of dreams' for Gilmour

[PA Media]

Billy Gilmour says starting for Scotland in Friday's Euro 2024 opener against Germany would be "the stuff of dreams".

The Brighton midfielder was speaking to the media at Scotland's training camp in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

"We know how Scotland is so passionate, especially about football," Gilmour, 23, said.

"Everyone wants us to do well and for us we want to give everything we've got back to our fans.

"There's a real buzz around the country and I think you can tell that straight away.

"Of course I want to start and play every game possible.

"If I did get the opportunity to walk out at the opening game at the Euros it would be amazing, it's the stuff of dreams really."