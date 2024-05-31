Euros made for a player like Doak - Lappin

[Getty Images]

Former Scotland midfielder Suzanne Lappin believes Ben Doak offers a point of difference for the national team, and would "100%" take him to Germany for this summer's Euros.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke will cut his provisional 28-man squad to 26 before the tournament begins against hosts Germany on 14 June, and Lappin says the Liverpool forward should be on the plane.

"These sort of tournaments are always made for that young, unknown player," Lappin told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast. "I think he'll offer something different, that pace particularly.

"That was the name that probably excited a lot of people the most just in terms of his inclusion. When he was at Celtic, you could see right away that he had huge potential, and now at Liverpool.

"I'm hugely excited to see how he goes and performs and I think, personally, if I was Steve Clarke, I would 100% be taking a risk on him in the 26-man squad."