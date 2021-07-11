Euros excitement, people’s elbow and money Mayweather – Sunday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 11.
Football
The good luck messages for England continued.
Wishing Gareth and all the players good luck tonight!
The nation is behind you @England #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/VBaMuhfxcl
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2021
We’re all hoping you can go one better and bring it home tonight @England.
Football’s coming home! pic.twitter.com/9As9opK5j9
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 11, 2021
The final word.#ThreeLions x @OfficialAitch pic.twitter.com/7l5Ep8iKVQ
— England (@England) July 11, 2021
🏴 Good luck @Kalvinphillips! 👏 Bring it home @England! pic.twitter.com/TYRr206Zp1
— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 11, 2021
BRING IT HOME BOYS 🏴🏴🏴 pic.twitter.com/v37bEnR0X7
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 11, 2021
— Fizzer18 (@Fizzer181) July 11, 2021
In my Ray Winstone voice, ‘’I said….. it’s coming HOME!!!!’’ pic.twitter.com/FN7X07RSQN
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) July 11, 2021
Good luck to Gareth, Harry and team tonight. They have brought so much joy to so many people already. It has been amazing to watch 🏴 pic.twitter.com/1zTeFRtwbB
— Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 11, 2021
I’M AN ENGLAND GUY!@England #Euro2020Final
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 11, 2021
— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 11, 2021
The excitement built.
Anyone else counting down the minutes to the game? Come on the boys 🦁#fullyprepared#3lions#halftimepuzzleentertainment #penorpencildilemma pic.twitter.com/e1cG1FuDKX
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 11, 2021
I went to bed last night and imagined I was starting today. I am a child again 😂
— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 11, 2021
These took far too long but I don’t care 🤣🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴 #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/HPvRZhlfla
— Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) July 11, 2021
Thanks to super @JackGrealish for the shirt!
Go and bring it home! #timeforheroes ♥️🏴 pic.twitter.com/ReRMm6Qsos
— Peter Doherty (@petedoherty) July 11, 2021
Wear the #ThreeLions with pride tonight. I’ll be cheering you on from Tokyo @england. Let’s go make history 🏴👊 pic.twitter.com/V3ljdnMNwj
— Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) July 11, 2021
Argentina won the Copa America.
Juan Mata returned to Manchester United.
I'm back 😀👍🔴 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/Z439vDX0H4
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) July 11, 2021
Rugby League
What a celebration.
Come for the try, stay for the People's Elbow! 💪@TheRock #UpUp#NRLSharksWarriors pic.twitter.com/awjwpf49Ek
— Cronulla Sharks (@Cronulla_Sharks) July 11, 2021
MMA
Conor McGregor broke his leg during his fight with Dustin Poirier.
The DIAMOND gets the dub via Doctor's Stoppage in RD 1️⃣ #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/fa4u4LVxzl
— UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021
Floyd Mayweather made money out of the Irishman’s defeat.
Jake Paul mocked McGregor.
SLEEPY MCGREGOR !!
— Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021
mystic mac pic.twitter.com/0WILgFucaP
— Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021
My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars
— Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021
Tennis
Wimbledon teed up a bumper day of sporting action in the English capital.
London calling…#Wimbledon | #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/ttjB11MG3M
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021
The Duchess of Cambridge and Tom Cruise were back at Wimbledon.
Great to have the Duchess of Cambridge on @Wimbledon's No.3 court watching the #WheelchairTennis#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Nge3CKwVAm
— LTA (@the_LTA) July 11, 2021
Is beating Djokovic on grass Mission Impossible?
(Sorry, we had to…) 🤷♂️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/eLYCRbuFX4
— ATP Tour (@atptour) July 11, 2021
The fans know what they want.
🎾 = #ITA
⚽️ = #ENG#Wimbledon | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/gnULJ6wRpR
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021
A special moment for the Barty family.
Boxing
