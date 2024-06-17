Euros director Lahm happy with start: 'Lots of things are working'

European Championship ambassador Philipp Lahm takes part in the opening ceremony for the International Police Cooperation Center (IPCC). Lahm stressed that a win for Germany in the opening game against Scotland later on 14 June is "very important" for the euphoria in the country. Fabian Strauch/dpa

Euro 2024 director Philipp Lahm is "very, very satisfied" with the first few days of the finals in Germany in terms of atmosphere and organization.

"We are also still learning at the beginning of the tournament. And of course we still have to fix some things. Not everything is super, super. But I would say lots of things are working," Lahm told Magenta TV on Monday.

Big queues before and after games have been lamented by some fans and the Swiss squad have had to swap training grounds due to a poor surface.

The fact that a Youtuber had gained access to the stadium with a fake accreditation and a costume of the tournament mascot Albärt at the opening game in Munich was also a clear mistake, he said.

"Of course, people who are working for us are only human. So they can also make mistakes, but of course it shouldn't happen," the 2014 Germany World Cup-winning captain added.