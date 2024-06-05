Euros, Copa America, Olympics and more: What's ahead for our internationals

If AS Monaco has already finished its season a few weeks ago, 13 players in the squad are ready for internatinonal duty. They have in their sights the Euros, the Copa America and even the Olympic Games. Here's their schedule in detail.

It’s not yet vacation time for everyone. If the Principality club finished the season well, in second place, synonymous with a return to the Champions League, certain players from the squad have been called to represent their countries. This is indeed the case for 12 of them, starting with Youssouf Fofana.

Euros and Copa America ahead

The midfielder, who ended the season in top form with AS Monaco, is included in the squad for the French team to play in Euro 2024, from June 14 to July 14. Just like Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria, who have been selected with Switzerland. On the other side of the globe, in the United States, Folarin Balogun and Guillermo Maripán will participate in the Copa America, from June 20 to July 14.

The Olympics on the horizon

Maghnes Akliouche also has a good chance of being present in an international competition: the Olympic Games. The midfielder from the Academy is in fact in the pre-selected list of the French U23s to play in three preparation matches. As for Mohammed Salisu with Ghana, Eliesse Ben Seghir with Morocco, Wilfried Singo with Ivory Coast and Takumi Minamino with Japan, all will be in the running for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Tournoi Maurice-Revello to start

Finally, let’s head to the youth competitions where Yann Lienard, called in as reinforcement, and Kassoum Ouattara are currently participating in the Tournoi Maurice-Revello with the French U20s. A goal for them: to imitate Maghnes Akliouche, winner two years ago with Les Bleuets, or Eliesse Ben Seghir, voted best player last year.

🔜 The internationals’ schedule:

Europe 🇪🇺

🇫🇷 Youssouf Fofana – France

Friendlies

Wednesday June 5 (9 p.m.): France – Luxembourg at the Stade Saint-Symphorien (Metz)

Sunday June 9 (9 p.m.): France – Canada at Matmut Atlantique (Bordeaux)

Euro 2024

Monday June 17 (9 p.m.): Austria – France at the Merkur Spiel-Arena (Düsseldorf)

Friday June 21 (9 p.m.): Netherlands – France at the RedBull Arena (Leipzig)

Tuesday June 25 (6 p.m.): France – Poland at Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund)

🇨🇭 Denis Zakaria & Breel Embolo – Switzerland

Friendlies

Tuesday June 4 (8:15 p.m.): Switzerland – Estonia at Swissporarena (Lucerne)

Saturday June 8 (6 p.m.): Switzerland – Austria at the AFG Arena (St. Gallen)

Euro 2024

Saturday June 15 (3 p.m.): Hungary – Switzerland at the RheinEnergieStadion (Cologne)

Wednesday June 19 (9 p.m.): Scotland – Switzerland at the RheinEnergieStadion (Cologne)

Sunday June 23 (6 p.m.): Switzerland – Germany at Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt)

Unsere Spieler für das Pre-Camp. Das definitive EM-Kader wird am 7.6 bekanntgegeben Nos joueurs pour le Pré-Camp. La sélection définitive pour l'Euro sera annoncée le 7.6 I nostri giocatori per il Pre-Camp. La rosa definitiva per l'Europeo verrà annunciata il 7.6 pic.twitter.com/Vah3PJcw5o — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) May 17, 2024

Africa 🌍

🇲🇦 Eliesse Ben Seghir – Morocco

2026 World Cup Qualifying

Friday June 7 (9 p.m.): Morocco – Zambia at Adrar Stadium (Agadir, Morocco)

Tuesday June 11 (6 p.m.): Congo – Morocco at the Stade des Martyrs (Kinshasa, Congo)

🇨🇮 Wilfried Singo – Côte d’Ivoire

2026 World Cup Qualifying

Friday June 7 (9 p.m.): Ivory Coast – Gabon at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium (Korhogo, Ivory Coast)

Tuesday June 11 (3 p.m.): Kenya – Ivory Coast at Bingu National Stadium (Lilongwe, Malawi)

🇬🇭 Mohammed Salisu – Ghana

2026 World Cup Qualifying

Thursday June 6 (9 p.m.): Mali – Ghana at March 26 Stadium (Bamako, Mali)

Monday June 10 (9 p.m.): Ghana – Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sport Stadium (Kumasi, Ghana)

🚨Head Coach Otto Addo has named the squad for our upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and Central African Republic. 🆕 Fresh Additions: Ibrahim Sulemana, Brandon Thomas-Asante 🇬🇭 #BlackStars will face Mali on June 6, 2024, at Bamako's Stade 26 Mars,… pic.twitter.com/fPN0V7a7YL — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) May 29, 2024

The Americas 🌎

🇺🇸 Folarin Balogun – United States

Friendlies

Saturday June 8 (11:30 p.m.): United States – Colombia at FedEx Field (Maryland)

Thursday June 13 (1 a.m.): United States – Brazil at Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Copa America 2024

Saturday June 24 (12 a.m.): United States – Bolivia at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

Wednesday June 28 (midnight): Panama – United States at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Tuesday July 2 (3 a.m.): United States – Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

The roster to start a busy summer stateside, presented by @MarriottBonvoy 🇺🇸 Full Details » https://t.co/TAXXFuabQl pic.twitter.com/QCPsfP7chz — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) May 20, 2024

🇨🇱 Guillermo Maripán – Chile

Friendlies

Wednesday June 12 (2 a.m.): Chile – Paraguay on June 12 at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos (Santiago de Chile)

Copa America 2024

Saturday June 22 (2 a.m.): Chile – Peru at AT&T (Arlington)

Wednesday June 26 (3 a.m.): Chile – Argentina at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Sunday June 30 (02 a.m.): Chile – Canada at Orlando City Stadium (Orlando)

🚨 NÓMINA DE #LAROJA 🇨🇱 🚨 📋 Estos son los convocados por Ricardo Gareca para el amistoso ante Paraguay, previo a la @CopaAmerica. #SomosLaRoja pic.twitter.com/kvQyJIHcMl — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) May 24, 2024

Asia 🌏

🇯🇵 Takumi Minamino – Japan

2026 World Cup Qualifying

Thursday June 6 (2 p.m.): Burma – Japan at Thuwunna stadium (Rangoon)

Tuesday June 11 (12 p.m.): Japan – Syria at the Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima (Hiroshima)

U-21s 🔋

🇫🇷 Maghnes Akliouche – France Olympic Team

Olympic Preparations

Thursday July 4 (9:15 p.m.): France – Paraguay in Bayonne

Thursday July 11 (9:15 p.m.): France – Dominican Republic in Toulon

Wednesday July 17 (9:15 p.m.): France – Japan in Toulon

2024 Olympic Games

Wednesday July 24 (9 p.m.): France – United States at the Stade Vélodrome (Marseille)

Saturday July 27 (9 p.m.): France – Guinea at the Allianz Riviera (Nice)

Tuesday July 30 (7 p.m.): France – New Zealand at the Stade Vélodrome (Marseille)

Youth players 👶

🇫🇷 Kassoum Ouattara and Yann Lienard – France U20

Tournoi Maurice-Revello