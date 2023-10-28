Can Europe's Global Gateway out-rival China's Belt and Road?

This week the EU invited 16 leaders from the developing world to mark the first Global Gateway forum – Brussels' answer to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a massive project aimed at building infrastructure across the globe and gaining political influence.

The EU's Global Gateway meeting came one week after China held its Belt and Road (BRI) forum in Beijing, coinciding with the BRI's tenth anniversary.

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013 during a visit to Kazakhstan.

Within a few years more than 120 countries signed up to the BRI. They were mostly Asian, African and Latin American states, but also EU countries such as Portugal, Luxemburg and G7 member Italy.

Tens of thousands of infrastructure projects were launched within the BRI framework, building on existing policies such as the “16+1 cooperation initiative” (between China and 16 central and eastern European countries) and Beijing’s earlier Zouchuqu (“Going Out”) policy, which saw overseas investments by Chinese companies.

Analysts estimate that Beijing extended more than $1 trillion in projects including railways, bridges, airports and ports through its finance arms, specifically the Export-Import (Exim) Bank of China, the China Development Bank (CDB) and the Beijing-led Asia Infrastructure Development Bank (AIDB.)

The rapid global expansion of the BRI meant that Beijing's influence grew accordingly – to the dismay of many Western nations.



