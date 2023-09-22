Solheim Cup: Emily Pedersen's hole-in-one helps spark Europe fightback

Emily Pedersen stepped up for Europe on the back nine - Getty Images /Angel Martinez

An utterly breathless start to the biggest two weeks of team golf in history. It was an opening day of the Solheim Cup which mostly had everything. And then some.

Europe lost the opening foursomes session 4-0 and then, just when they were staring humiliation, not to mention certain defeat in the face, they rallied in the afternoon fourballs to prevail 3-1 and so keep the overall damage to a two-point deficit.

“I’m really proud of the way the entire team fought back in the afternoon,” Suzann Pettersen, the home captain, said “It’s not easy to stand on that tee knowing you’re down four. But you get knocked down, you stand up, and you try it again, and that’s kind of what I told the girls. And they did.”

The mere scoreline, however tight, does not begin to do the action justice or the resurrection its merit. It included only the second hole-in-one in the 33 years of the Solheim Cup , by Emily Pedersen, and a chip-in for a crucial win on the 18th by Leona Maguire.

And through it all, from glorious sunrise to stunning sunset, this gripping encounter was lit up by the remarkable crowds packed onto a hilly layout which lends itself more to mountain goats armed with crampons than fanatics in blue-and-gold costumes.

The galleries filled the resort overlooking the Andalucian coastline and were treated to a classic first day of the ebbs and flows that can only be produced when the continent takes on the might of the United States in the ancient game.

If this is what golf supporters have in store for the next two days here in the Costa del Sol and then for next week’s Ryder Cup in Rome, then the allure of these biennial dust-ups will go through those dusty clubhouse roofs.

Ludvig Aberg, the rookie of whom so much is expected at Marco Simone Country Club, was in attendance. His English caddie, Jack Clarke, is married to Madelene Sagstrom, who with Scottish debutant Gemma Dryburgh battled for a courageous fourballs half against Rose Zhang and Megan Khang. Aberg must have been tantalised by this taster for his own forthcoming experience.

However, he would have immediately recognised that this is no hors d’oeuvre. The Solheim Cup has long emerged from the Ryder Cup’s shadow, with matches far more competitive in recent years. This was simply the latest evidence of a contest at its peak..

Of course, it was America’s day, with Stacy Lewis, the visiting captain, ensuring that nobody was overlooking the differential on the leaderboard. “We’d have taken this at the start, so we are happy,” she said. “They fought like crazy. I know it [the fourballs] looks one-sided, but I don’t think it was, by any means. All those matches were close all day long. We were probably a hole-in-one and a chip-in from being 6-2. So to me, I mean, this was a really good day for us.”

Yet as much as the score obviously matters, the momentum in these three-day assaults on the emotions always seems just as resonant. As does the second guessing.

Lewis was questioned, pilloried even, for putting Lexi Thompson out for the very first shot, the former girl wonder who has missed cuts in eight of her last 11 events. But she almost drove the first green, finding the bunker on the par four, and from there looked like her old American-darling self as she and Khang accounted for Swedish rookies Linn Grant and Maja Stark 2&1.

“It means a lot to me, first off, to just be able to hit the first tee shot,” said Thompson. “I kind of live through this tournament. It’s my favorite one of all time.”

Lewis explained her thinking, which seemed even more perverse when named considering the fact world No 2 Lilia Vu was benched until the afternoon fourballs.”I just had a feeling yesterday,” Lewis said. “Lexi wasn’t in my [foursomes] lineup that I’ve had for a couple weeks, but just the way the last four days have gone and just the way she seemed mentally….”

If Lewis’s morning selection was held up as inspirational, then Pettersen’s was castigated as the opposite. Charley Hull was only “80 percent” fit due to a neck injury and was delayed arriving on the first tee because of late treatment and with partner Pedersen out of form, the pairing did not make as much sense as the resulting 5&4 shellacking.

Pettersen later claimed “Charley is fine” but that must be kidology as Hull will also sit out Saturday morning’s foursomes. Caroline Hedwall, who was a wildcard, was the only player not to appear on the first day and was only not named for the second day’s opening session.

Confusion abounds but Pettersen does appear bothered. There was widespread amazement when she went with Pedersen in the Friday fourballs, particularly as Celine Boutier, Europe’s best performer in defeat alongside Georgia Hall in the foursomes, was absent. But the Dane more than came through, etching her name into the record books.

On the 11th, she hit a three-wood from the rough to a foot somehow to save a half after a penalty drop and then, on the 178-yard 12th, looked on in ecstasy as her tee-shot landed on the right-side of the green and used the bank as the thoroughfare to the hole.

The reaction was suitably euphoric and 90 minutes later she and Stark were shaking hands on a half against major-winners Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz.

By then, Maguire had sensationally chipped in on the 18th to grasp a point for her and Georgia Hall against Thompson and Vu. “We showed character,” Pettersen said. Didn’t they just.

