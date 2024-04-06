European Wheelchair Rugby League Club Championship: Catalans Dragons beat Wigan Warriors

Jeremy Bourson (centre) played for France when they lost to England in the World Cup final in 2022 [Getty Images]

Catalans Dragons brushed aside Wigan Warriors to become wheelchair rugby league's first outright European club champions on Saturday.

The Dragons won 68-28 at Wigan's Robin Park, with 12 tries to the hosts' five.

Damien Dore and last year's Golden Boot winner Jeremy Bourson scored five tries apiece for the French visitors.

Last year, Catalans faced the Halifax Panthers in Perpignan in the inaugural European Wheelchair Rugby League Club Championship, but it finished 32-32.

This time, Wigan took an early lead before the Dragons, who also feature England's 2022 Golden Boot winner Seb Bechara, went 18-6 up.

The hosts replied, but a try by Bechara sparked a run of five in 13 minutes that gave Catalans a 46-12 lead at half-time.

The Dragons stayed well clear after the break, with Wigan captain Declan Roberts scoring the game's final try to finish with a hat-trick, while Adam Rigby - a fellow World Cup winner with England in 2022 - claimed the Warriors' other two tries.