European Super League: Premier League and Uefa condemn plans to ‘destroy’ competition

(Independent)

The Premier League has condemned proposed plans for a European Super League which major clubs including at least five of England’s ‘big six’ are backing.

A group of 12 clubs from England, Spain and Italy have been in discussions about a new league format which would bring an end to the Uefa Champions League in a controversial format without relegation or qualification, with access ringfenced for only the wealthiest clubs.

The Premier League said in a statement: “Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream.”

And in a joint statement with the English Football Association, the Premier League, the Spanish FA, La Liga, the Italian FA and Serie A, Uefa condemned the “cynical project”.

“We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way.”

More to follow...

Read More

‘We’re heading in the right direction’, Stanway says after Lioness loss to Canada

Is Leicester vs Southampton on TV today?

Burnley have early goal ruled out at Man United