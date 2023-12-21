European Super League launches radical new plan for football

The European Super League (ESL) have launched a radical new plan to overhaul football after a landmark court ruling determined that Uefa had violated EU competition law by forbidding the project initially.

The European Court of Justice ruled that football’s governing bodies acted “unlawfully” by blocking the breakaway league – stating that Fifa and Uefa abused their dominant position by forbidding clubs outright to compete in the ESL, although added that the Super League may still not be approved.

Sports development company A22, formed to assist in the creation of the ESL, celebrated the ruling and heralded a new dawn for the sport.

“We have won the right to compete. The Uefa monopoly is over. Football is free,” said A22 CEO Bernd Reichart. “Clubs are now free from the threat of sanction and free to determine their own futures.”

In addition to the Uefa ban, the Super League’s initial plans that were launched in April 2021 went down in flames due to huge backlash from fans – specifically surrounding the breakaway tournament being a ‘closed shop’ protecting big teams with no promotion or relegation and no indication of a women’s competition.

Following the ECJ ruling, the Super League has now relaunched with a new format – proposing men’s and women’s midweek European competitions with promotion and relegation included.

The European Super League is back (REUTERS)

“The Court of Justice of the European Union today announced its ruling in the case regarding the anti-competitive practices of Uefa – ending its 69-year monopoly in cross-border club football in Europe,” said A22. “This clears the path for clubs to organise and manage pan-European football competitions.

“Following today’s landmark ruling, A22 announces a new proposal for men’s and women’s midweek European competitions with participation based on sporting merit with promotion/relegation and no permanent members. Fans will be able to view live matches for free on a new state-of-the-art digital streaming platform.”

Further details surrounding the exact format of the new proposal were scheduled to be announced at 11am GMT.