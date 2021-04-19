European Super League hands ‘Big Six’ owners chance to sell clubs at higher price

Liverpool

The European Super League will allow the foreign owners of “Big Six” English football clubs to sell them at a higher price as the proposed new competition would guarantee income that is currently dependent on qualifying for the Champions League.

Shareholders of the clubs will be able to safeguard income streams in the years to come, significantly boosting what their stakes are worth, according to sports business experts at accountancy firm Deloitte.

Lucrative TV and other media rights will spike as the new league corners the demand to see the world’s best players.

Analysts from Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo estimated that the European Super League would generate more in TV rights than the €2bn (£1.7bn) made by the European Champions League each year.

Tim Bridge, from Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, said that the “driving factor” behind Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham joining the European Super League was to protect what the clubs were worth to the owners.

“The reason that a club would look to safeguard their revenue is for their investment value,” he said. “If you are the Liverpool owners this year and you don’t qualify for the Champions League, then the value of your investment should you wish to sell it at the end of the season is significantly less than if you had qualified for the Champions League.”

JP Morgan, a Wall Street investment bank, will pay each club a “welcome bonus” of up to €300m. The lender, which attracted significant criticism over its role during the credit crunch, has committed to pump a total of €3.25bn into the league.

An investment banker experienced in financing football deals told the Telegraph that JP Morgan’s influence “stinks of the financial tail wagging the dog”.

The person said that the sentiment among some finance chiefs of clubs on the Continent was that European football was now facing “months of ugliness”.

Mr Bridge said that although the new league was supposed to run alongside domestic competitions such as the English Premier League, rules governing the country’s top tier would exclude the “Big Six” sides.

Their departure would leave the finances of the rest of the English football pyramid in a dire straits, he warned.

“Even though the amount of money a League Two club generates is significantly less than a Premier League club, their earnings are driven by the success of the Premier League through solidarity [payments].

“You remove those, and suddenly the entire system is at risk.”

The remarks contrast those made by Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer, who insisted that the European Super League would lead to “increased financial support for the wider football pyramid”.

Shares in Manchester United, which is floated on the New York Stock Exchange, rose by more than 8pc on Monday afternoon, increasing the value of the stake owned by the Glazer family by more than $150m (£107m) in a matter of hours.

The stock market reaction will come as a boon for Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool and baseball’s Boston Red Sox, which is preparing a float in the US that would value the company at more than $7bn.

Analysts at another investment bank, Citi, said the breakaway league could be fatal for the Champions League in financial terms.

"The clear implication is a significant diminution of the value of the rights for the existing UEFA Champions League which, presumably, would either be made entirely redundant or continue without the participation of some/most of the most important and valuable clubs," Citi told its clients.