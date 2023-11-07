European Space Agency Releases First Color Images of 'Dark Universe'

The European Space Agency (ESA) released images from its Euclid space mission on Tuesday, November 7, revealing its telescope’s first full-color images of the cosmos.

Five images posted on the ESA’s official website, captured by the Euclid telescope, show clusters of stars from faraway galaxies including Perseus and the Horsehead Nebula, the post read.

“Never before has a telescope been able to create such razor-sharp astronomical images across such a large patch of the sky, and looking so far into the distant Universe. These five images illustrate Euclid’s full potential; they show that the telescope is ready to create the most extensive 3D map of the Universe yet, to uncover some of its hidden secrets,” the agency said.

“From bright stars to faint galaxies, the observations show the entirety of these celestial objects, while remaining extremely sharp, even when zooming in on distant galaxies,” the agency added.

The mission was launched on July 1 and designed “to uncover the nature of dark matter and dark energy and understand the role they played in shaping our cosmos,” the ESA said. Credit: ESA via Storyful