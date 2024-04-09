European soccer match coming to Acrisure Stadium

Liverpool Football Club will face Real Betis on July 26 at Acrisure Stadium.

This will be the first matchup between the two clubs since 2005 and will be the first time that both clubs compete in Pittsburgh.

One of the most popular and winning soccer teams, Liverpool has won 19 domestic league titles, eight FA Cups and six European Cups. Real Betis, founded in 1907, is based in Seville and is the three-time winner of Copa Del Rey.

Pre-sale opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 11 on Ticketmaster.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘We really want him to come home’: Wife of missing Beaver Co. man pleading for help Recall alert: Hand sanitizer, aloe recalled amid warnings they could cause coma, blindness Man charged after 2 dogs found dead in garbage bags, 50 animals removed from Butler County home VIDEO: Police searching for 18-year-old charged in shooting death of teen in Braddock DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts