European Road Championships postponed

Cycling’s European Road Championships have been postponed until next year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The championships were scheduled to take place Sept. 9-13 in Trentino, Italy, but the European Cycling Union says the “uncertainty of the current health crisis” means there are not enough guarantees “for organizing an event of such magnitude.”

The championship will move to either Sept. 1-5 or 8-12 in 2021.

The International Cycling Union is expected to announce which dates when it publishes next year’s calendar in the coming months.

