European giants ready to offer star player to Man United in swap deal for Mason Greenwood

Manchester United are looking at ways to sell Mason Greenwood this summer as he has no future at the club.

The controversial attacker spent last season on loan at Getafe, where he impressed a number of clubs across Europe with his performances.

Now, Man United have received a major boost in offloading the 22-year-old as they are being offered an attacker in a swap deal by Juventus.

Greenwood might join the Serie A team in a swap deal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian giants are unwilling to meet Man United’s asking price of about €40–50 million for Greenwood.

In order to make progress in the deal, the Serie A club are considering adding Federico Chiesa in the deal.

The Italian attacker is going to become a free agent next summer, which has prompted Juventus to consider using him in the swap deal.

Mason Greenwood is heading out of Man United.

The Old Lady are finding it difficult to renew Chiesa’s contract at the club and it looks like his future lies away from Italian football.

Greenwood has no future at Man United

Man United are now thinking about going ahead with the move as Chiesa is someone who has impressed them in the past.

Lazio could jump in at the last minute to steal Greenwood from under the noses of Juventus as they are interested in signing the young attacker.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Greenwood but one thing is for sure, he is set to be shown the exit door at Old Trafford this summer.