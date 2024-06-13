European giants ready to meet United’s demands for Mason Greenwood as talks reached an ‘advanced stage’

Juventus are seemingly ready to meet Manchester United’s demands to acquire Mason Greenwood on a permanent transfer.

The Serie A outfit have reportedly tabled a proposal worth £40 million to sign the outcast forward (Mail Sport), which meets United’s rumoured valuation. While they’re yet to submit a formal bid, it’s now increasingly likely that an agreement will be reached in the coming days.

Greenwood hasn’t played for the Red Devils since he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in 2022 – charges that were subsequently dropped in 2023.

After attempts to reintegrate him into the squad were leaked last summer, the widespread backlash forced club chiefs into performing a U-turn and announcing that the 22-year-old would continue his career away from Old Trafford.

As such, he completed a deadline-day switch to Getafe, where he spent the entirety of the 2023/2024 campaign on loan.

United ready to sanction Greenwood’s exit

Greenwood’s eight goals and six assists in 33 La Liga appearances saw him garner interest from a number of European clubs, including Lazio, Borussia Dortmund and, more recently, Italian duo Napoli and Juventus.

The latter are the first potential suitor to attempt to strike up a deal with United, with talks now at an ‘advanced stage’.

