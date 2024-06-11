European giants make £75k-a-week United man their ‘main objective’ for summer transfer window

Manchester United supporters are hoping to receive clarity on several pressing issues this summer, not least finding out who INEOS want to be the manager next season.

Alongside the tedious wait regarding Erik ten Hag’s future, complicated decisions must be made over the likes of outcast duo Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood following the expiration of their respective loan spells. For the latter, his time at United is set to come to a permanent end.

Greenwood hasn’t played for the club since he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in October 2022 – charges that were subsequently dropped in February 2023.

Instead, he has spent the last nine months attempting to revive his career with a season-long loan at Madrid-based Getafe. Prior to negotiating his temporary exit, United released a statement confirming that the forward’s future lay away from Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, the eight goals and six assists that he registered in 33 La Liga appearances have seen him garner interest from the likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and even Borussia Dortmund.

The Old Lady establish Greenwood as a priority target

Of all those in pursuit of Greenwood, Juventus are seemingly the most keen on actually striking up a deal; Corriere dello Sport claims the Serie A outfit have made him their ‘main objective’ heading into the summer window.

Given that the 22-year-old is a graduate of United’s academy, Carrington, any fee they recuperate from his departure will be a straight profit, with reports suggesting a price tag of £40 million will be enough to get an agreement over the line.

