European club take first steps in striking up a deal for United star whom they’re ‘open’ to selling

Fenerbache are hoping to strike up a deal with Manchester United for Victor Lindelof, according to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg.

The reporter claims that United are ‘open’ to the sale of the 29-year-old, who has just one year remaining on his contract.

Should his exit materialise, the Red Devils would then aim to acquire two centre-halves to bolster Erik ten Hag’s backline for the 2024/2025 campaign.

Discussions remain ongoing with Everton regarding Jarrad Branthwaite after United’s opening bid of £45 million was rejected, with personal terms rumoured to be agreed between the player and the club.

Last season, Lindelof made 28 appearances in all competitions and, like many of his centre-back counterparts, endured an injury-ridden campaign. He was ruled out of action from early December 2023 through to February 2024, before sustaining a hamstring complaint in April that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the term.

Lindelof isn’t always a first-choice starter under Ten Hag

When all defenders are fit, the Swede does rank behind Lisandro Martinez in the pecking order, yet the recent departure of Raphael Varane may increase Lindelof’s opportunities.

That being said, Harry Maguire oversaw a resurgent upturn in his form over the past nine months and has certainly ranked up in the manager’s estimations.

United are still interested in Leny Yoro despite his preference for European champions Real Madrid, as well as Marc Guehi, who is currently on international duty with England at the Euros.

