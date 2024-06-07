European Championship 2024 Preview: Tactics, Key Players & Predictions

The 17th edition of the men’s European Championship is set to kick off in just a few days.

It will be the first time the tournament is staged in its entirety in reunified Germany, where 24 teams will vie for continental glory.

Here is all you need to know about all Euro 2024 teams.

🇩🇪 Germany

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #16

Euro History: 13 previous appearances; best result: Champions (1972, 1980, 1996)

Major International Trophies: 4 FIFA World Cups, 3 Euros

Tactics

Germany will be one of the most interesting teams to follow as Julian Nagelsmann takes charge of a major international tournament for the first time in his career.

The 36-year-old coach has already built a reputation for himself as a master tactician with great match-to-match and in-game management abilities that could easily give his side the edge in crunch fixtures.

Die Mannschaft can be expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation on paper. The exact starting XI is anyone’s guess, as Nagelsmann has interestingly prioritised present form and tactical fit over national team experience in his squad selection.

Key Player

İlkay Gündoğan is the captain of the German national team and will be a key figure in the heart of midfield for Nagelsmann.

His well-rounded qualities mean his responsibilities will include regulating the tempo of play, helping the team adapt to Nagelsmann’s tweaks, and providing an additional presence in the final third.

Expectations and Prediction

Hopes are rightly high for Germany going into the tournament. Their home advantage will undoubtedly be a factor, but add to that the great mix of talent and experience in their squad led by one of the game’s brightest young coaches, and it is easy to see why lifting the trophy has to be their aim.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #39

Euro History: 3 previous appearances; best result: Group stage (1992, 1996, 2020)

Major International Trophies: N/A

Tactics

Scotland are a team no one will want to face at the Euros. Steve Clarke’s tactics in his favoured 5-2-2-1 formation are geared to play to his squad’s strengths.

His side is prepared to defend with great discipline before launching counter-attacks or at least going direct in some way. Any team full of aerial presences and duel-winners can make life difficult for any opponent.

Key Player

He might not be the most technically gifted player in the squad, but Scott McTominay embodies Clarke’s tactical approach.

The Manchester United midfielder is not afraid to get stuck into duels and is quite strong in the air. His goalscoring form in the qualification group suggests he could make a telling contribution at the sharp end of the pitch.

Expectations and Prediction

Scotland have never made it past the group stage in the Euros in their three appearances, so their first target must be to change that.

They should have a good chance to get the job done in their group, and if they do advance, they ought to back themselves to get a result against anyone in the knockout phase.

🇭🇺 Hungary

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #26

Euro History: 4 previous appearances; best result: Third place (1964)

Major International Trophies: N/A

Tactics

Former Italian footballer Marco Rosis only coached lower-league clubs in his home country. He moved to Hungary in 2012, where he rose to prominence and was given the national team job in 2018.

After leading them to another Euro with an undefeated qualification campaign, he was given Hungarian citizenship last year.

He has adopted an eye-catching playing style that leaves the players with a great deal of freedom in possession which is sure to be very interesting to watch.

Key Player

Hungary’s tactical approach relies on the individual quality of the players to do the damage by way of attack, so Dominik Szobsozlai will have to step up and deliver.

The Liverpool midfielder is indisputably his nation’s best footballer at the moment, so his creativity and shooting threat will be critical to his side’s success.

Expectations and Prediction

Hungary’s aim will be to get out of the group, and they should have enough quality for that. As long as they can stay defensively solid against stronger opposition, they will also have the potential to stage an upset or two in the knockout stage.

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #19

Euro History: 5 previous appearances; best result: Round of 16 (2016)

Major International Trophies: N/A

Tactics

Many people in Switzerland are surprised that Murat Yakin is still in charge of the side after they barely scraped through what should have been a pretty straightforward qualification group.

His defence-first tactics worked up to the World Cup but something has gone wrong since, as the Swiss conceded against Andorra, Belarus and Kosovo last year. At the same time, they are far from the most exciting team going forward.

Key Player

After his brilliant domestic double and invincible league campaign with Bayer Leverkusen, Swiss fans will hope to see Granit Xhaka hold it down in the heart of midfield. His work will be crucial in supporting the defence and injecting a bit of intensity.

Expectations and Prediction

Given the circumstances around the coaching side of things, hopes are not high for Switzerland. A good contingent of fans should be expected to cross the border, but many will be pleasantly surprised if their side can even get past the group stage.

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #8

Euro History: 11 previous appearances; best result: Champions (1964, 2008, 2012)

Major International Trophies: 1 FIFA World Cup, 3 Euros

Tactics

Managers come and go, but Spain’s tactics and style of play remain pretty much the same. As ever, La Roja will line up in a 4-3-3 formation and adopt a heavily positional possession-dominant style of play.

Luis de la Fuente’s side has shown more attacking impetus than the often pointless possession-play Luis Enrique oversaw.

Key Player

Spain have two apparent weaknesses, both of which may be masked by Rodri. For one, their defensive contingent is not the strongest, so the Manchester City midfielder must protect his centre-backs to the best of his abilities.

Secondly, Spain could yet be susceptible to being stifled by a low block, so their defensive midfielder could be the one to inject some attacking intensity in such situations.

Expectations and Prediction

Spain have reached the semi-finals in three of the last four Euros, so that is the very least that will be expected of this side.

They have a decent mix of experienced veterans and extremely talented youngsters, but the squad may not be well-rounded enough to get the better of the three favourites. First of all, they must navigate a very difficult group.

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #10

Euro History: 6 previous appearances; best result: Quarter-finals (1996, 2008)

Major International Trophies: N/A

Tactics

Given the lack of preparation time in international football, the primary job of a head coach at this level is to field a side in which their best players can thrive to the best of their abilities.

Zlatko Dalic seems to recognise that, as he lets his three standout midfielders dictate games freely in a 4-3-3 formation. When they do not have the ball, defensive compactness is the priority to keep games tight.

Key Player

Even at the ripe old age of 38, Luka Modric is showing few signs of slowing down. He has reportedly agreed terms for a one-year contract extension at Real Madrid soon after becoming the joint-most decorated player in the club’s history with his sixth Champions League title. Expect him to run the show for Croatia in the heart of action.

Expectations and Prediction

The end of the road for Croatia’s golden generation has been said to be approaching for the last three or so major international tournaments, but it surely must be very close now.

Getting out of the group will be a challenge in itself, but if they pull it off, their recent World Cup campaigns have shown that they are an excellent knockout side.

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #9

Euro History: 10 previous appearances; best result: Champions (1966)

Major International Trophies: 1 FIFA World Cup

Tactics

Luciano Spalletti’s short tenure as Italy’s manager has already seen him experiment a fair bit, switching from the 4-3-3 that just about saw them advance from their qualification group to a 3-4-3 in recent friendlies.

While his Napoli side was renowned for their eye-catching attacking play, the 65-year-old tactician may be better off setting his side up to keep things tight in international football.

(Image credit: FotMob)

Key Player

Jorginho was in the team of the tournament at the last Euros as he controlled proceedings from the middle of the park for the title-winning team.

Although much has changed for him and his side in the three subsequent years, Italy will hope to see him repeat the trick in Germany.

Expectations and Prediction

Although they are the defending champions, few people are expecting Italy to seriously challenge for the title again simply because of the lack of decisive quality in their squad compared to the best teams at the tournament.

A decent knockout run should be an acceptable outcome, but the threat of an early exit looms large in the group of death.

🇦🇱 Albania

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #66

Euro History: 1 previous appearance: Group stage (2016)

Major International Trophies: N/A

Tactics

Under Brazilian head coach Sylvinho, Albania won a qualification group including Poland and Czechia in what has to be considered a very impressive achievement.

The Eagles defend collectively in a 4-4-2 shape with all ten outfielders behind the ball, while the front four are given relative freedom in attack with the central midfielders looking to feed them.

Key Player

Chelsea’s Armando Broja missed the qualifying campaign through injury but his quality means he is almost certain to play at the Euros.

The 22-year-old forward is a good leader of the line thanks to his physicality and clever off-ball movement, so Albania will hope to see him bag a few game-changing goals.

Expectations and Prediction

After such a brilliant qualifying campaign, Albania must have been disappointed to be drawn in the group of death.

No one can reasonably expect them to get the better of Spain, Croatia or Italy, but their recent form suggests they could easily catch one or two of them off guard and at least take points off them.

🇸🇮 Slovenia

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #57

Euro History: 1 previous appearance: Group stage (2000)

Major International Trophies: N/A

Tactics

Slovenia did well to see off weaker opposition in their qualification group to qualify for the Euros for the first time in over two decades, but it remains to be seen how well they fare against the real big-hitters.

They have shown themselves capable of breaking down deep defences after dominating possession in their 4-4-2/4-2-2-2 formation, but the sturdiness of their defence will be tested more in Germany.

Key Player

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is arguably both Slovenia’s best player and most promising young talent at the moment, as he is reportedly the subject of interest from major European clubs such as Arsenal.

His clever movement at the top of the line made him his side’s top scorer in the qualifying group, and some more of them could help them win their first-ever match at the Euros.

Sesko’s shotmap from the last German Bundesliga season. (Image credit: FotMob)

Expectations and Prediction

Slovenia’s group at the Euros obviously is not nearly as easy as their qualification group, so they cannot expect to look as competitive.

A battle for third place is probably the best they could do, although registering a first-ever win at the Euros could be the most feasible target to set.

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #21

Euro History: 9 previous appearances; best result: Champions (1992)

Major International Trophies: 1 Euro

Tactics

Kasper Hjulmand’s flexibility tactical nous and in-game tweaks have helped him maintain a winning rate of 63% in charge of Denmark, so he can be trusted to do a good job at the Euros.

His team can adopt various forms in terms of shape and playing style depending on the opponents and the context of the match, going from a 3-4-3 formation to a 4-3-3.

(Image credit: FotMob)

Key Player

Although they have a good deal of talent further up the pitch, Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is arguably the most important player for Hjulmand’s flexible approach.

He can operate as a centre-back on either side or step up as a defensive midfielder if need be, so he can dictate the way his side plays based on the coach’s instructions.

Expectations and Prediction

Denmark did not live up to the high expectations they set after a semi-final run at the last Euros with a group stage exit from the World Cup, so they will hope to bounce back in Germany.

Their qualification campaign was not spotless as they only finished level on points with Slovenia, so they will need to be on their A-game to advance from the group.

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #33

Euro History: 5 previous appearances (as Yugoslavia)

Major International Trophies: N/A

Tactics

Dragan Stojkovic’s Serbia have the perfect mix of duel-winning strength and on-ball attacking quality to successfully employ his attack-minded style of play in a 3-4-2-1 formation without being exposed at the back.

Based on their track record under him, the Eagles are sure to adopt a front-footed approach and could take the game to anyone on their day.

Key Player

His move away from Fulham has naturally taken him out of the mainstream view, but Aleksandar Mitrovic has enjoyed a sensational season with Saudi Pro Leafye giants Al-Hilal.

He was their top-scorer in the league with 28 goals, firing them to an undefeated domestic double with clinical play in the box.

Mitrović’s shotmap from the last Saudi Pro League season. (Image credit: FotMob)

Serbia will hope to see more of the same in Germany.

Expectations and Prediction

Surprisingly, this will be Serbia’s first appearance at the Euros since independence despite numerous World Cup appearances.

They have quality all over their squad to put together a good campaign, so a decent knockout run should be their aim.

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #4

Euro History: 10 previous appearances; best result: Runners-up (2020)

Major International Trophies: 1 FIFA World Cup

Tactics

Gareth Southgate’s tenure as England manager has not been the smoothest in terms of fan approval and things could turn sour if his team flops this summer.

His pragmatic approach has yielded consecutive World Cup quarter-final appearances and a Euro final last time, so more of the same should be expected in Germany.

Key Player

There are a few spots up for grabs in the England line-up even as they head into the Euros, but captain Harry Kane is guaranteed to be the starting striker.

Still chasing a first-ever major trophy at the senior level despite moving to Bayern Munich last summer, he will surely do his best to fire his side to European glory.

If he maintains the level he showed for the record German champions, the Three Lions will have a great chance.

(Image credit: FotMob)

Expectations and Prediction

England expects nothing less than the Euro trophy to come home. Their recent record and the quality in their squad – particularly by way of attack – suggests that is a reasonable target to set, although it will certainly not be easy given the strength of some of their rivals.

🇵🇱 Poland

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #28

Euro History: 4 previous appearances; best result: Quarter-finals (2016)

Major International Trophies: 1 Olympic Gold

Tactics

Poland made tough work of qualifying for the Euros and ultimately only got the job done in the play-offs by beating Wales on penalties.

Fernando Santos was sacked midway through the qualification campaign and replaced by Michał Probierz, whose switch to a back-three seemed successful.

With a very small sample size to go off, it is tough to know how and how well Poland will set up at the Euros.

Key Player

Robert Lewandowski has been Poland’s star striker for well over a decade now, but he has shown clear signs of decline at Barcelona lately.

Midfield maestro Piotr Zielinski may need to step up with more attacking contributions besides his excellent ball progression if his side are to perform well.

Expectations and Prediction

Poland’s group is far from the easiest at the tournament, so that means even a run to the knockout stage would be an overachievement.

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #7

Euro History: 10 previous appearances; best result: Champions (1988)

Major International Trophies: 1 Euro

Tactics

Exciting is far from the first word that springs to mind when thinking of Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands.

Using a back-five formation, the former Everton manager prioritises defensive solidity and leaves it to his players to figure out the attacking side of things. Quite puzzlingly, he has left a lot of attacking talent at home – most notably Joshua Zirkzee.

Key Player

Koeman often uses a 5-2-1-2 formation with five defenders, two holding midfielders and two forwards, so the creative burden falls almost entirely on the number 10.

Xavi Simons should be expected to start in that position, so he will need to keep up his Bundesliga form, which saw him return with eight goals and 11 assists.

Expectations and Prediction

The Netherlands will be expected to reach the knockout stage at the very least, but getting there certainly is not a foregone conclusion.

Their rather uninspiring style of play could work against them in the group opener against Poland, and a failure to win that will make the next two games even more difficult.

🇦🇹 Austria

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #25

Euro History: 3 previous appearances; best result: Round of 16 (2020)

Major International Trophies: N/A

Tactics

Ralf Rangnick did not have had the most successful stint with Manchester United, but his high-intensity style of play seems to have found a perfect match in the Austrian national team.

His average of two points per game in charge of them so far is higher than what he managed in any of his previous jobs, as Austria’s well-executed pressing has the potential to trouble any team.

Key Player

Marcel Sabitzer also had a poor time at Man United but went on to enjoy a much better campaign for Borussia Dortmund in 2023/24.

He will play a key role for his national team starting in the heart of midfield in their 4-2-2-2 formation, where he will not only have to make the right decisions to support his forwards’ pressing but also help progress the ball and pose some threat in the final third.

Expectations and Prediction

With the Netherlands’ issues weakening them a touch and Austria having lost just once since the start of 2023, it does not seem unreasonable to suggest that they can at least challenge for second place in the group and earn a guaranteed knockout berth.

They probably do not have enough to go the distance, but they could cause an upset or two.

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #2

Euro History: 10 previous appearances; best result: Champions (1984, 2000)

Major International Trophies: 2 FIFA World Cup, 2 Euros

Tactics

Didier Deschamps has enjoyed a great deal of success with the French national team for well over half a decade with the same formula – a 4-2-3-1 formation that turns into a 4-4-2 out of possession and works more like a 4-3-3 with the ball.

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are given a good deal of freedom to do their thing when attacking.

Key Player

It would be easy to make a case for new Real Madrid signing Mbappe as the best player in the world, so he is France’s most important player.

Expectations and Prediction

Having reached back-to-back World Cup finals and the 2016 Euro final, expectations are as high as ever for this ultra-talented generation of French players.

They will want to complete their international trophy cabinet with a Euros title, and Les Bleus should be more than capable of dealing with the pressure of being the favourites.

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #3

Euro History: 6 previous appearances; best result: Runners-up (1980)

Major International Trophies: 1 Olympic Gold

Tactics

Belgium are another team who have an exciting young head coach leading them into the Euros in the shape of Domenico Tedesco.

The 38-year-old German tactician is yet to taste defeat after 12 matches in charge of the Red Devils, as his switch to a 4-3-3 formation and possession-dominant style of play saw them cruise through the qualifiers.

Key Player

Kevin De Bruyne has arguably been the best Belgian footballer for the last few years, but his prime will surely end soon if it is not already ending yet.

He played a key role in Manchester City’s fourth-consecutive Premier League title triumph after recovering from a serious injury, so the Red Devils will hope to see him carry that form into the Euros.

Expectations and Prediction

There has been a lot of talk about Belgian’s golden generation going trophyless over the last decade, so this could be their last chance to change that.

They have not performed badly on the whole – spending a good deal of time on top of the FIFA rankings – but they have just not managed to get the job done in major tournaments.

(Image credit: FotMob)

The Red Devils are not considered equals to the favourites, but they have to be contenders at the very least.

🇸🇰 Slovakia

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #48

Euro History: 2 previous appearances (as Slovakia); best result: Round of 16 (2016)

Major International Trophies: N/A

Tactics

Francesco Calzona has been in charge of Slovakia for about two years now, and he has implemented a more possession-based style of play in a 4-3-3 formation. Of course, against tougher opposition at the Euros, Slovakia will also have to show their defensive sturdiness.

Key Player

Stanislav Lobotka worked with Calzona both at Napoli and with the national team in 2023/24, so the pair should have developed a good understanding.

The 29-year-old midfielder has shown himself to be an excellent tempo controller in the last couple of seasons, so Slovakia will hope to get that from him when they have the ball.

Expectations and Prediction

Slovakia did well to finish level on points with Denmark in their qualification group and reach their third consecutive Euros, so they are a fairly experienced team at this level.

Given the nature of their group, they have a good chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

🇷🇴 Romania

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #46

Euro History: 5 previous appearances; best result: Quarter-finals (2000)

Major International Trophies: N/A

Tactics

Eduard Iordanescu has brought Romania back to the Euros by adopting a defence-first approach in the qualifiers, as his side saw 40% or less of the ball in half of their games yet went on to top their group with just five goals conceded and no losses.

That should bode well for the Euros, where they will go into most games as underdogs.

Key Player

Considering their style of play, it is only natural that a defender will be Romania’s key player at the Euros. Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Radu Dragusin will almost certainly be given a lot of work to do, so how he fares will have a big impact on his side’s fortunes.

Expectations and Prediction

Romania have not reached the knockout stage of the Euros for the last two decades, so hopes must be cautiously optimistic despite their great qualification run.

They could capitalise on the opportunity presented by a relatively easy group.

🇺🇦 Ukraine

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #22

Euro History: 3 previous appearances; best result: Quarter-finals (2020)

Major International Trophies: N/A

Tactics

Ukraine are under a new head coach as Serhiy Rebrov took over last year, although he has largely maintained the playing style and tactics of his predecessors.

Expect them to alternate between a 4-2-3-1 and 4-1-4-1 formation, looking to dominate the ball when possible but also looking adept at withstanding spells of pressure.

Key Player

Ukraine have plenty of emerging attacking talent, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is their most important player.

Although he did not have the best of seasons with Arsenal, he tends to do better for his national team in a midfield role, where he can have a greater influence on the game in and out of possession.

Expectations and Prediction

Ukraine must have been a tad disappointed to have missed out on the World Cup and were saved by the Nations League path in their Euro qualifying campaign, so their performances have not entirely been up to the mark of late. Even so, they should aim for second place in their group at the very least.

🇹🇷 Turkey

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #40

Euro History: 5 previous appearances; best result: Semi-finals (2008)

Major International Trophies: N/A

Tactics

Turkey adopted a possession-based approach in a 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 formation to top Group D ahead of Croatia, getting the better of lower quality despite playing a good few tight games.

Their defence was not the most rock solid, so that could be exposed at the Euros.

Key Player

Turkey have a good deal of exciting youngsters in their squad, but the experience of Hakan Calhanoglu will surely prove critical in midfield.

He has been reinvented in a deeper role at Inter, although he should still play as more of a number eight for his national team. Either way, his exceptional on-ball ability should shine through.

Expectations and Prediction

Turkey were widely touted as the dark horses to watch out for at the last Euros but were massively underwhelming as they lost all three games.

Although they do not look much stronger going into the tournament this time, they will aim to do better with less of a burden of expectations.

🇬🇪 Georgia

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #75

Euro History: No previous appearances

Major International Trophies: N/A

Tactics

Georgia got the job done in the qualifying play-offs thanks to their deep defending in a 5-3-2 formation combined with a counter-attacking threat through the individual quality of a couple of star attackers. That is the formula they will use in the Euros as well.

Key Player

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is indisputably the most talented footballer in this Georgia squad, so a great deal of his nation’s attacking hopes will rest on him.

He might not have had the best of seasons with Napoli in 2023/24, but he certainly has the ability to change a game on the big stage.

Expectations and Prediction

Georgia will be making their competition debut at these Euros, so they have already overachieved by qualifying. Anything beyond this will be a well-celebrated bonus.

🇵🇹 Portugal

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #6

Euro History: 8 previous appearances; best result: Champions (2016)

Major International Trophies: 1 Euro

Tactics

Roberto Martinez led Portugal in a perfect qualification campaign in which they won all 10 games with 36 goals scored and just a couple conceded against weak opponents.

One thing is certain – they have the attacking quality and freedom to blow away weaker opposition as they often used five forwards against such sides.

Key Player

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the star of the show for Portugal for decades, but he is now well past his peak.

There is a good debate to be had about whether he deserves a starting spot. If he does get it, he must stay disciplined and stick to a line-leading striker role if his teammates are to thrive behind him.

Expectations and Prediction

Such an eye-catching qualification run is sure to bring high hopes with it, but Portugal may also suffer as a result of being untested against quality opposition of late.

They should comfortably cruise through the group, but how they fare in the knockout stage is anyone’s guess.

🇨🇿 Czechia

Statistical Record

Current FIFA Ranking: #36

Euro History: 7 previous appearances (as Czech Republic); best result: Runners-up (1996)

Major International Trophies: N/A

Tactics

Jaroslav Silhavy left his post as Czechia head coach after leading them to direct qualification, so Ivan Hasek will make his competitive debut in charge of the side at the Euros.

He has played around with quite a bit in his friendlies, so it is tough to say how his side will shape up.

Key Player

Tomas Soucek’s combative box-to-box midfielder qualities may be out of fashion in the Premier League, but they certainly have a place in international football.

The West Ham United midfielder should be able to make crucial contributions at both ends for his side.

Expectations and Prediction

Czechia have reached the Euros knockout stage in four of the seven editions of the tournament since independence, so they have been quite competitive consistently.

Group F certainly should afford them the opportunity to add to that record.

Stats courtesy FIFA, Transfermarkt, and Opta via Fbref and FotMob.