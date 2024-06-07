European Championship 2024 Group F: Schedule & Preview – Portugal, Turkey, Czechia & Georgia

European Championship 2024 Group F features one of the leading title candidates Portugal, potential surprise package Turkey, Czechia and debutants Georgia.

Let’s take a quick look at the dates and times these four teams will play each other, their chances of advancing into the knockout stage and details about all Euro 2024 squads.

Euro 2024 Group F Fixtures & Schedule

Tuesday, June 18 (17:00) – Turkey vs Georgia

Tuesday, June 18 (20:00) – Portugal vs Czech Republic

Saturday, June 22 (14:00) – Georgia vs Czech Republic

Saturday, June 22 (17:00) – Turkey vs Portugal

Wednesday, June 26 (20:00) – Georgia vs Portugal

Wednesday, June 26 (20:00) – Czech Republic vs Turkey

Euro 2024 Group F: Teams & Preview

After a flawless Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, Portugal will be looking to make noise in Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth and probably last appearance at the most prestigious continental tournament.

Can Czechia rise to the occasion again? Or will minnows Georgia steal the limelight and leave them and Turkey short of their qualification ambitions?

We’ll need to wait and see. However, Group F has all the makings of unadulterated chaos, where only the Selecao should have a guaranteed spot in the knockout stage.

Czechia – Lions have a nasty trend to buck

Manager: Ivan Hasek

Star Player: Patrik Schick

While missing out on the 2022 World Cup marked Czechia’s fourth consecutive absence from the biggest international spectacle, they remain frequent competitors at the Euros.

Since gaining independence in 1992, they have featured in all seven European Championships and will hope their eighth appearance could arrest a frustrating piece of tradition.

After a runner-up finish in their maiden Euro campaign in 1996, the Lions have established an ominous trend of alternating between group-stage successes and failures across seven previous tournaments.

Considering their Euro 2020 run stopped in the quarter-finals, they can only pray for history to let them alone this summer, bidding to reach the knockout phase twice in a row for the first time.

Their qualifying form was decent, albeit only four wins from eight games saw the national team part ways with long-serving boss Jaroslav Silhavy in January.

His successor, Ivan Hasek, has won back-to-back friendlies to kick off his second managerial stint in charge of Czechia.

Georgia – Former Soviets set to introduce themselves to the continent

Manager: Willy Sagnol

Star Player: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Almost three decades of relentless attempts to qualify for a major tournament after the dissolution of the Soviet Union paid off in March, with Georgia set to compete in the Euros for the first time.

They ousted Greece on penalties in the play-off final to book their tickets to Germany, making former French defender Willy Sagnol a national hero.

Sagnol’s tactical prowess saw Georgia hold their ground in a highly competitive qualifying group alongside Spain, Scotland and Norway but still finish fourth.

Fortunately, the UEFA Nations League offered them an alternate route into the tournament, and they embraced the opportunity with open arms, dispatching Luxembourg and Greece to make history.

Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the team’s most influential figure, even though his form dwindled in the 2023/24 Serie A campaign.

Defensive resilience is Georgia’s standout feature under Sagnol, so perhaps Kvaratskhelia may not need to pack a punch to help his country upset the odds this summer.

But if he needs assistance, Georges Mikautadze would be a man to call following an outstanding season at Metz.

He scored 13 times in 20 appearances, contributing to his side’s feeble effort to secure Ligue 1 survival.

Turkey – Crescent-Star keen to give European elite a taste of oriental flavour

Manager: Vincenzo Montella

Star Player: Hakan Calhanoglu

A 1-1 draw at Wales in their last Euro 2024 qualifier propelled Turkey into their third consecutive final tournament, softening the blow of missing out on the last World Cup.

The Crescent-Star extinguished the Dragons’ fire to leave 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia in their wake, finishing atop a fiercely competitive Group D.

And they had a foreign coach to thank for salvaging a spot at the Euros.

Vincenzo Montella made a name for himself in Turkish football as the head coach of Adana Demirspor, earning a chance to lead the national team in September 2023.

Although Turkey went unbeaten in all three Euro 2024 qualifiers under his stewardship, their form has fallen apart in the build-up to the tournament, culminating with a 6-1 friendly loss to Austria in March.

Montella will turn to the Serie A Player of The Season, Hakan Calhanoglu, to give the Turks a cutting edge in this challenging group, but the midfielder is not the only hot prospect in this squad.

Real Madrid teen prodigy Arda Guler heads into the Euros in a buoyant mood after hitting a purple patch towards the end of Los Blancos’ La Liga-winning campaign.

The 19-year-old will be among the most exciting young talents to watch in Germany this summer.

Portugal – Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell tournament

Manager: Roberto Martinez

Star Player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Unlike many reigning holders before them, Portugal didn’t flame out of the group stage at Euro 2020. But a last-16 exit wasn’t an enviable run either, and neither was a quarter-final elimination in Qatar two years ago.

When the 2022 World Cup surprise package, Morocco, stunned Fernando Santos’ side 1-0, everyone thought it would be Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell game at major international tournaments.

The 39-year-old’s unparalleled hunger for goals and glory remains unwavering, and he is hoping to cement his football legacy with his second European Championship triumph, just as his arch-nemesis Lionel Messi did in Qatar.

Messi’s World Cup success has probably won him the battle for the greatest of all time, but Ronaldo, a high-achieving competitor as he is, will not settle for defeat.

Lining up around him is probably the most talented Portugal team in the 21st century.

From Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes to Rafael Leao and Diogo Jota, this is probably one of the tournament’s most formidable attacking teams on paper.

They showcased their devastating scoring potential in the qualifying cycle, winning all ten matches for the first time in the nation’s history while bagging 36 goals and conceding only two.

While Roberto Martinez’s tenure at Belgium failed to live up to the billing, his 100% win ratio in charge of Portugal can inspire confidence around the Selecao camp ahead of the tournament.

See our main Euro 2024 page for more group previews, all Euro 2024 squads and lots more!