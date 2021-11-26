European champions Italy, Portugal in same World Cup play-off bracket

·3 min read
Portugal missed out on automatic qualification in a dramatic defeat by Serbia (AFP/PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)

European champions Italy and Portugal could meet for a place at the 2022 World Cup after being drawn in the same play-off path on Friday.

The Azzurri and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal both finished second in their qualifying groups, behind Switzerland and Serbia respectively.

Italy will host North Macedonia in the play-off first round in March, with Turkey visiting Portugal, before the winners face off for a spot at next year's finals in Qatar.

The draw means that one of the last two European Championship winners will not be at the next World Cup. Portugal won the Euro 2016 title.

The winners of Portugal's match with Turkey will host the final-round game in Path C.

"It's a very difficult draw for us," said Italy coach Roberto Mancini. "North Macedonia is a very good team, and if we win we have to play away."

Italy -- who beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final earlier this year -- are hoping to banish the memories of their play-off heartache from four years ago when they lost to Sweden and failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Portugal have featured at every major championship since missing out on the 1998 World Cup.

They only narrowly missed out on automatic qualification when Aleksandar Mitrovic's late goal snatched a 2-1 win for Serbia in the two teams' last group match.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said all the focus now was "to beat Turkey".

"It's the imortant match to go through to the final and to win it. We now have to prepare well to be at a good level in March.

"Sometimes they (Turkey) play well, other times not. They're a team that always present difficulties, but I'm totally convinced that we'll be going to the World Cup."

Elsewhere in the playoffs, British rivals Wales and Scotland could play each other in the final of Path A.

Scotland will welcome Ukraine to Glasgow in their semi-final game. Wales take on Austria in Cardiff, with the winners to have home advantage in the final.

The Welsh are hoping to play in the global showpiece for the first time in 64 years, while Scotland have not qualified since 1998.

"We've given ourselves a great opportunity," said Wales manager Robert Page.

"It was in 1958 that we last qualified for the World Cup finals and through the play-offs again, so the incentive is there for us.

"We worked ever so hard to get that runners-up position in the group and earn that home draw, and we've had the luck of the draw that if we win that semi-final we will also be home for the final, so there's everything to play for."

Russia face Poland in the Path B semi-finals, with the winners to host Sweden or the Czech Republic.

The Russians, who reached the 2018 quarter-finals as the host nation, have only ever lost one World Cup qualifier at home -- against Germany in 2009.

jc/nr/dmc

Recommended Stories

  • Rangnick's expected arrival at Man Utd 'not good news' for rivals: Klopp

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Ralf Rangnick's expected arrival at arch-rivals Manchester United is "not good news for other teams" due to his vast experience and ability to organise teams.

  • Argentine movement tries to make Black heritage more visible

    It wasn’t until Julia Cohen Ribeiro moved to Argentina that she discovered she was Black. Then 11, she was shocked when people on the street and in school in Buenos Aires insisted that she was Black. “I was never told I was Black growing up,” said Ribeiro, now a 25-year-old film student at the University of Buenos Aires.

  • Ethiopia PM at frontline with army in Afar region - state-affiliated TV

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is on the frontline with the army fighting rebellious Tigrayan forces in the northeastern Afar region, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported on Friday. Abiy was wearing military fatigues and speaking to the television station in the Afaan Oromo and Amharic languages, according to the broadcast. "The morale of the army is very exciting," he said, promising to capture the town of Chifra, on the border between Tigray and Afar, "today".

  • Wales and Scotland on collision course after World Cup qualifying play-off draw

    If Wales get past Austria and Scotland see off Spain in the semi-finals, the home nations will clash in Cardiff for a place in Qatar.

  • Enes Kanter accuses ‘spineless’ Nets owner Joe Tsai of being a Chinese government ‘puppet’

    Outspoken NBA player Enes Kanter continued his public fight against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the alleged use of forced Uyghur labor by calling out Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai. “Spineless”: Kanter called out the Taiwanese-born Canadian citizen before the Nets and Celtics game on Wednesday, in which Kanter’s team lost 123-104. The Turkish American basketball player called the Nets owner “spineless" in his tweet.

  • Formiga bids 'marvelous' goodbye to Brazil

    Brazilian football legend Formiga said an emotional goodbye to the national team Friday after racking up a series of records in a 26-year career that included seven World Cups an seven Olympics.

  • Meet The Minecraft Players Who Beat The Game Without Leaving Spawn

    Minecraft is nothing less than the best selling video game in history. It’s no mistake that Mojang’s masterpiece has ended up where it is: It is a game of infinite possibilities, where players are free to create whatever they want, with only their own imaginations as a limitation. It turns out that for some people, said imaginations have driven them to try to play the game without ever setting foot outside of the chunk in which they first spawned.

  • Enes Kanter calls Nets owner Joe Tsai a coward and puppet of Chinese government

    In the midst of the Daryl Morey-China-Hong Kong controversy, Nets owner Joe Tsai made the unbelievable claim that 1.4 billion Chinese citizens agree on… well, anything.

  • Oil gushing from Nigerian wellhead blasts hopes of those living nearby

    Three weeks after the Santa Barbara wellhead failed, it is still blasting water, gas and oil across Nembe in Nigeria's Delta, littering the shoreline and water with yellow-brown clumps of waste as cleanup crews and booms struggle to contain it. Santa Barbara wellhead owner Aiteo Eastern E&P, the petroleum minister and Nigeria's president have all promised that specialist workers would quickly stop the spill. But experts say the difficulties containing it are a reminder of how the once-fertile, fish-filled creeks, mangrove swamps and waterways that crisscross Nigeria's Delta became some of the most polluted areas on the planet amid decades of energy exploration.

  • The Filler-Alternative Lip Plumper That Gives Shoppers ‘The Perfect Pout’ Is Under $20 Today

    Does this mean we don't have to take out a loan to buy fillers?

  • Kanye's 'Donda' and Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Reportedly Added as AOTY Grammy Nominees at the 'Last Minute'

    The Grammys reportedly expanded the number of nominees in top categories at the "last minute," allowing for 'Donda' to get an album of the year nomination.

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: Steve Cohen's Steven Matz exchange, Billy Eppler's approach and pitching targets

    Here's what happened Wednesday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

  • Match Highlights: Mura vs. Tottenham

    Highlights from the match between Mura vs. Tottenham

  • Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for Dortmund

    Erling Haaland is set to make a surprise return for Borussia Dortmund this weekend after a five-week absence with a leg injury, his coach Marco Rose said on Friday.

  • Is Auburn basketball’s Jabari Smith the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft?

    How cool would this be?

  • Jury convicts three white men of Arbery murder

    "Count one, malice murder. We the jury find the defendant, Travis McMichael, guilty." Three white men were convicted of murder on Wednesday for chasing and shooting Ahmaud Arbery - an unarmed Black man - as he ran through their neighborhood. The jury found Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan guilty of numerous counts including murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment.Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones appeared to sob as the verdicts were read. Outside the courtroom, civil-rights activists erupted into cheers as they heard the jury's decision. Some cried. Others chanted Arbery’s name. His mother spoke to the crowd: “I never saw this day back in 2020.” (flash) “You know him as Ahmaud, I know him as Quez – he will now rest in peace.” Prosecutors said the three defendants "assumed the worst" about Arbery when they climbed into their trucks and chased the 25-year-old for five minutes before trapping him and shooting him dead.Defendants said they believed Arbery may have been responsible for petty crimes in the neighborhood. Travis McMichael, who fired a shotgun three times at Arbery, said he acted in self-defense. The trial touched on questions of racial prejudice, gun rights and self-defense and comes on the heels of the acquittal of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse who fatally shot two men during racial justice protests in Wisconsin. Both cases highlighted the broader issue of U.S. gun violence that President Joe Biden has called a national embarrassment. On Wednesday President Biden said the Arbery convictions showed that America's criminal justice system is "doing its job," though the killing was "a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country."The three men face a federal trial next year on hate-crime charges.

  • Spain's market regulator scolds soccer star Iniesta for promoting Binance

    The Spanish market regulator scolded soccer star Andres Iniesta on Wednesday evening after he promoted cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. "I'm learning how to get started with crypto with @binance #BinanceForAll," the player said on his social media accounts, with photos of himself in front of a laptop computer apparently making transactions on Binance's website. Iniesta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters sent via Twitter.

  • Detroit Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic goaltending allowing team to learn while winning

    Alex Nedeljkovic is thrilled at how his trade to the Detroit Red Wings is working out. The Wings must feel the same way.

  • Has the Ethiopian prime minister gone to the frontline of a warzone?

    What a demand for a photo of the prime minister on the frontlines says about the escalating conflict in Ethiopia.

  • Scotland and Wales could meet for place at Qatar 2022 World Cup

    The Tartan Army and the Dragons will have to negotiate a semi-final, but should they progress they will meet in the final of their path