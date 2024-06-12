European champions FC Barcelona linked with move for Manchester City’s Aleixandri

European champions FC Barcelona are thought to be considering a move for Manchester City defender Laia Aleixandri.

The 23-year-old defender joined Manchester City from Spanish club Atlético Madrid two years ago and she remains under contract at The Joie Stadium for another year.

According to reports in Spain by leading media outlet Marca, European heavyweights FC Barcelona have an interest in Aleixandri. The Spaniards have not yet tabled a bid for the player, however, she is one of a number of possible transfer targets for the club this summer.

Aleixandri’s career at Manchester City has gone from strength-to-strength in her two years playing in the Barclays Women’s Super League. The player was a member of the best defence in the competition this season while she has shown versatility with her ability to operate in both centre-back and full-back positions. Aleixandri has made 37 appearances for Manchester City in the Barclays Women’s Super League to date in which she has scored one goal.

Manchester City will want to hold onto the player for next season and Aleixandri herself is believed to be very happy at The Joie Stadium. Should FC Barcelona opt to make a formal approach for the player, they would have to offer a significant transfer fee for her services and Manchester City would equally have to be willing to engage in negotiations. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that Aleixandri won’t be a Manchester City player in 2024/2025.