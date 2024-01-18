European Challenge Cup: Scarlets v Edinburgh (Fri) - Costelow and Rogers ruled out

European Challenge Cup: Scarlets v Edinburgh Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, 19 January Kick off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales pair Sam Costelow and Tom Rogers will both miss Scarlets' Challenge Cup tie with Edinburgh after head injuries.

Flanker Josh Macleod is also injured, while centre Jonathan Davies replaces banned Johnny Williams among seven personnel changes.

Edinburgh make six changes from defeat against Gloucester including the return of Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe to replace the injured Wes Goosen.

However, Scotland skipper Jamie Ritchie is only on the bench.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend challenged Ritchie this week to demonstrate his form and fitness before the opening Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 3 February.

Wing Chris Dean and inside centre James Lang both return for Edinburgh, with Matt Currie switching to 13.

Ben Vellacott takes the place of British & Irish Lion Ali Price at scrum-half, while blind-side Luke Crosbie returns in the back row.

Costelow and Rogers were both named in Warren Gatland's Wales Six Nations squad this week after being forced to leave the field to be assessed for head injuries during Scarlets' 38-17 defeat at Clermont Auvergne last weekend.

Blind-side Macleod, playing only his third game of the season, injured his knee in the game and faces another spell on the sidelines.

His place in Scarlets' back row is taken by Ben Williams, with props Steff Thomas and Harri O'Connor replacing Kemsley Mathias and Sam Wainwright. Wales hooker Ryan Elias takes over from Macleod as captain for the game at Parc y Scarlets.

Kieran Hardy returns in place of Archie Hughes at scrum-half and will partner Wales team-mate Lloyd, who switches from full-back to cover for Costelow at 10.

Ioan Nicholas comes in at 15 and Ryan Conbeer on the left wing, as Steff Evans switches to the right to replace Rogers.

Other players injured and unavailable include Sam Lousi, Wyn Jones, Teddy Leatherbarrow, Eddie James, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Johnny McNicholl, Taine Plumtree, Ken Owens, Dan Jones, Iwan Shenton and Isaac Young.

Edinburgh are fourth in Pool Three - with one win from their three games - and a bonus-point win will guarantee them a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Already eliminated Scarlets are bottom of the table and will be aiming to avoid becoming the first Welsh region ever to finish the pool stages of the Challenge Cup without a single point.

Head coach Dwayne Peel said: "It has been disappointing to go from last year's high in Europe to this year's low. There has been a lot of hard work gone in and we haven't had the results to show for it.

"It is important to finish this block of matches on a positive so we can springboard into the matches to come in the second half of the URC."

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt said: "We've named a strong and experienced 23 for an important game in our overall season. We know we need a positive result and we'll be going all out to achieve that tomorrow night.

"Scarlets are strong at home and both sides know each other well from league competition. It will be an 80-minute battle where we'll need to be on it from the very first whistle."

Scarlets: Ioan Nicholas; Steff Evans, Joe Roberts, Jonathan Davies, Ryan Conbeer; Ioan Lloyd, Kieran Hardy; Steff Thomas, Ryan Elias (capt), Harri O'Connor, Alex Craig, Jac Price, Ben Williams, Dan Davis, Vaea Fifita.

Replacements: Eduan Swart, Kemsley Mathias, Sam Wainwright, Morgan Jones, Shaun Evans, Gareth Davies, Charlie Titcombe, Tomi Lewis.

Edinburgh: Emiliano Boffelli; Chris Dean, Matt Currie, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe; Ben Healy, Ben Vellacott; Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist (capt), Luke Crosbie, Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Boan Venter, Angus Williams, Glen Young, Jamie Ritchie, Tom Dodd, Ali Price, Cameron Scott.

Referee: Sara Cox (England)

Assistant referees: Harry Walbaum & Paul Dix (England)

TMO: Dean Richards (England)