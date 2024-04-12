European Challenge Cup: Ospreys look to create history against Gloucester

Adam Beard has played 56 internationals for Wales [Huw Evans picture agency]

European Challenge Cup: Gloucester v Ospreys Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Friday, 12 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Gloucestershire commentary, report and scores on the BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary. Live coverage on S4C.

Wales lock Adam Beard is hoping to create history by being part of the first Ospreys side to reach a European semi-final.

Ospreys travel to face Gloucester in the Challenge Cup quarter-final having won their first ever European knockout game against Sale last weekend in the last 16.

Now Toby Booth's side are in unchartered territory.

"Its huge for Ospreys and we are targeting that semi-final," said Beard.

"We know we don't get any second chances, it is knockout rugby and the boys are bouncing for it.

"It's another huge Anglo-Welsh derby and I know they get some good support and I have heard it can be a hostile crowd. Hopefully it will be a packed stadium."

Since their inception in 2003, Ospreys have won four league titles and an Anglo-Welsh Cup but the last silverware success came in 2012.

Booth has rejuvenated the region since taking over in 2020, with Ospreys the only Welsh side to have reached the Champions Cup or Challenge Cup this season.

"We just need to enjoy it and not put too much pressure on ourselves," said Beard.

"That is what has been best for us over the last couple of years. If you look at Europe for us over the last couple of years we went to Montpellier and Leicester and nobody gave us a hope of getting these results.

"We are a group of players who are enjoying our rugby and each other's company and work hard. That is the vibe we have this week and that's when we play our best rugby."

Beard added: "I am loving it here. I feel as if though I have a big role within this club, whether it be on or off the field. It helps we are playing some good rugby and getting some good wins."

Booth says Beard remains an important player within the Ospreys set-up.

"He is one of the people I resonated with straight away when I got here," said Booth.

"Beardy is a very passionate guy who cares about the Ospreys and his team-mates.

"He prepares and talks exceptionally well.

"He never gets too flustered so he's got a good balance to what he talks about and people listen,

"That's the most important thing. We're privileged to have him around as one of a number of leaders."