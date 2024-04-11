European Challenge Cup: Ospreys hooker Sam Parry passed fit for Gloucester trip

Sam Parry scored a try against Lions in his 150th match for Ospreys [Huw Evans picture agency]

European Challenge Cup: Gloucester v Ospreys Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Friday, 12 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Gloucestershire commentary, report and scores on the BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary. Live coverage on S4C.

Ospreys hooker Sam Parry has been passed fit for the European Challenge Cup quarter-final to face Gloucester on Friday.

Parry missed the 23-15 win against Sale with a hamstring problem, but is available with Lewis Lloyd dropping to the replacements bench.

It is the only change to Toby Booth's starting side.

Gloucester's Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings returns from injury, while Wales centre Max Llewellyn starts.

Hastings, who has announced this week he will Gloucester at the end of the season and return to Glasgow, will partner Italy scrum-half Stephen Varney.

History beckons

Ospreys won their first European knockout game last weekend and the reward is a trip to face a Gloucester side who defeated Castres last weekend.

Booth's side are aiming for their first semi-final in either continental competition since the Ospreys' inception in 2003.

"I know George Skivington [Gloucester head coach] well, I coached him when he was playing for England Saxons," said Booth.

"Gloucester are a good team and when they get their tails up at home, the place starts rocking and it become more intimidating.

"You have to embrace that challenge. We have to try and shut out the noise and carry on what we have been doing."

Ospreys were the only Welsh team to reach the knockout stages of the Champions Cup or Challenge Cup this season.

They are also the only Wales region to be within a chance of qualifying for the United Rugby Championship (URC) play-offs by finishing in the top eight.

"There will be some people who talk about the difference between the tournaments, but once you get to this stage in Europe, there are no mugs in either competition," said Booth.

"The feedback I have had from international coaches is European competition is the closest to Test rugby because you get less preparation time against opponents you don't know.

"It provides a shop window for players and the realism about what the next level looks like."

Gloucester: Santi Carreras; Jonny May, Max Llewellyn, Seb Atkinson, Jake Morris; Adam Hastings, Stephen Varney; Jamal Ford-Robinson, Seb Blake, Kirill Gotovtsev, Freddie Clarke, Freddie Thomas, Ruan Ackermann (capt), Lewis Ludlow, Zach Mercer.

Replacements: Santi Socino, Mayco Vivas, Fraser Balmain, Albert Tuisue, Jack Clement, Caolan Engelfield, Charlie Atkinson, Chris Harris.

Ospreys: Jack Walsh; Luke Morgan, Keiran Williams, Owen Watkin, Keelan Giles; Owen Williams, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Gareth Thomas, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, James Ratti, Adam Beard, Harri Deaves, Justin Tipuric (capt), Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Lewis Lloyd, Nicky Smith, Rhys Henry, Huw Sutton, Morgan Morse, Luke Davies, Dan Edwards, Max Nagy.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra)

Assistant referees: Tual Trainini (Fra) and Jeremy Rozier (Fra)

TMO: Denis Grenouillet (Fra).