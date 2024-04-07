European Challenge Cup: Ospreys history boys set sights on Gloucester scalp

Head coach Toby Booth says his side are delighted they created some history by becoming the first Ospreys team to win a European knockout game.

Ospreys defeated Sale 23-15 in Saturday's last-16 Challenge Cup tie to set up a quarter-final against Gloucester at Kingsholm next Friday evening.

"There were a lot of ticks there with that performance," said Booth.

"We're excited to keep going but Gloucester will be another challenge."

Since the Welsh region's inception in 2003, previous Ospreys sides had managed four league titles and Anglo-Welsh Cup success but had never managed a knockout victory in either of the European tournaments.

The reward is the trip to face Gloucester who defeated Castres last Friday.

"I have some good memories there (at Kingsholm)," said Booth.

"I know (Gloucester head coach) George Skivington well and they are a good team. They have high-profile players like (number eight) Zach Mercer and we need to be better than we were against Sale."

Awesome atmosphere

Ospreys chose to stage the game at the smaller Brewery Field, in the first European match to be held in the town since the long-defunct Celtic Warriors beat Perpignan 16-15 in January 2004.

The Ospreys' usual home, the Swansea.com Stadium, has a 20,500 capacity and was available to host Sale with football landlords Swansea City playing away this weekend.

Ospreys beat Cardiff 27-21 at the 8,000-capacity Bridgend ground in the URC on 1 January in horrendous conditions.

A crowd of 4,225 was announced on Saturday night, although it sounded like more. The atmosphere was much more lively than in Swansea, where Ospreys had attracted crowds of around 4,000 for their last two home matches.

The region are planning to move to a new permanent home ground, with Bridgend an option alongside St Helen's in Swansea and the Gnoll in Neath.

Booth would not be drawn on whether this was a successful audition for the ground, stating it will be the decision of chief executive Lance Bradley and the Ospreys board.

The coach does believe the result justified the decision to switch this particular game.

"I was delighted coming here paid off because I thought the atmosphere was outstanding," said Booth.

"A real cauldron that caused some pressure moments. It's no secret we love playing in front of people.

"That was an atmosphere. These boys respond to that on those days when you need a little bit from the crowd."

Visiting head coach Alex Sanderson had warned his players they were travelling to an "inhospitable" environment after being used to better stadiums and surfaces.

Booth had insisted this weekend's venue switch was not designed to disrupt Sale.

"I think if you've ever been away to Sale, it's not the most salubrious of places," joked Booth.

"I spoke to Alex Sanderson before the game and he understood why (the venue switch) and he was complimentary about us a group.

"That was another thing we spoke about in pre-season; whatever we do, we want to get respect. Our progression in this competition has done that."

Grit and determination

Booth praised the character of his squad.

"It was a typical Ospreys performance, we find a way - don't always have it our own way - but we keep scrapping," said Booth.

"I was pleased with a lot of the application. We're not always going to win collisions.

"We're not the biggest team - the English, French and Irish teams are big - so it's how you can even up the battlefield.

"I thought we did that well. We had some pressurised moments and then we had some quality when it mattered.

"You create opportunity and you want to cash in. All the work you do, all the toil and sacrifice of being a player, you try and create opportunities to get memorable moments."

Nobody epitomised the grit more than Ospreys flanker and player-of-the-match Harri Deaves and hooker Lewis Lloyd, with the pair starting instead of the injured Rhys Davies and Sam Parry.

"Deavsey was great," said Booth.

"He's such a humble guy. He's a character and he influences games. I said your decision-making as an openside, going hard at the ball, going up against Ben Curry who is phenomenal at the breakdown.

"To get your lion's share of possession and influence in that area is a massive feather in his cap.

"He's a massive competitor and as he gets more experienced, he'll make more good decisions, the type of decisions Justin Tipuric probably makes.

"With young players that's part of it, you always understand there's going to be ups and downs. But I thought he had a massive influence on the game.

"Lewis is an academy boy who's taken his chance. Hooker is probably the hardest position on the pitch.

"It's standing in that moment against contest lineouts, which is hard, but he stood up to the pressure."

Parry and Davies are set to be missing again for the trip to Gloucester, while Wales' 2023 World Cup co-captains Dewi Lake and Jac Morgan will again be absent.

Hooker Lake and flanker Morgan are scheduled to travel to South Africa for Ospreys' two United Rugby Championship (URC) matches at the end of April.