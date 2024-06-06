European Athletics Championships 2024: Schedule, start times and how to watch
The biennial European Athletics Championships begins this weekend, with a number of Great Britain’s star athletes preparing to take on their rivals from across the continent as they continue to fine-tune preparations for the Olympic Games in Paris later this summer.
The iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome plays host to the championship for the first time since 1974 and although sprinter Zharnel Hughes and 400m runner Matthew Hudson-Smith were among four Brits to pull out of the event earlier this week, the likes of Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Keely Hodgkinson, Dina Asher-Smith and Neil Gourley still headline a strong-looking GB & NI squad.
Johnson-Thompson will look to lay down a marker as she renews her heptathlon rivalry with Olympic champion Nafi Thiam ahead of their anticipated battle for gold at Paris 2024, while rising pole vault star Molly Caudery will look to build on her world indoors title secured earlier this year.
The sprints will see Jeremiah Azu line up in the 100m as the fast European man this year, having clocked a personal-best 9.97s in May, as he tries to deny Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs on home soil, while Daryll Neita has opted to focus on the 200m, leaving Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt to represent GB in the 100m on the women’s side
Here’s everything you need to know about the event in Rome:
When are the European Athletics Championships?
The European Athletics Championships take place from Friday 7 June to Wednesday 12 June in Rome, Italy. The first five days will see a morning and an evening session, with the final day of action solely consisting of an evening session.
How can I watch it?
Thanks to a last-minute deal allowing them to broadcast the event, the BBC is now showing all the action. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app, and the BBC red button.
What is the schedule in Rome?
All times BST
Friday June 7
Morning session
08:35/09:55 – M Discus Qual
08:40 – W 100m Hurdles Heptathlon
09:03 – W Shot Put Qual
09:10 – W 100m Hurdles Round 1
09:40 – M 110m Hurdles Round 1
10:10 – W Triple Jump Qual
10:35 – W High Jump Heptathlon
10:45 – W 1500m Round 1
11:15/12:35 – W Discus Qual
11:20 – M 800m Round 1
11:55 – M Long Jump Qual
12:05 – W 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
Evening session
17:35 – W 20km Race Walk Final
17:40 – W Shot Put Heptathlon
18:55 – M Shot Put Qual
19:30 – W High Jump Qual
20:00 – M Discus Final
20:10 – M 100m Round 1
20:33 – W Shot Put Final
20:45 – W 200m Heptathlon
21:20 – 4x400m Mixed Relay Final
21:40 – W 5000m Final
Saturday June 8
Morning session
09:05/10:30 – M Hammer Qual
09:10 – M 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
09:40 – W Pole Vault Qual
09:50 – W 100m Round 1
10:45 – M 400m Round 1
11:10 – W Long Jump Heptathlon
11:20 – W 400m Round 1
Evening session
17:00 – M 20km Race Walk Final
17:05/18:20 – W Javelin Heptathlon
18:50 – M 800m Semi-Finals
19:06 – M Long Jump Final
19:12 – W 100m Hurdles Semi-Finals
19:38 – M 110m Hurdles Semi-Finals
20:02 – M Shot Put Final
20:10 – M 100m Semi-Finals
20:37 – W Discus Final
20:43 – W 800m Heptathlon
21:08 – W 100m Hurdles Final
21:18 – M 110m Hurdles Final
21:28 – M 5000m Final
21:53 – M 100m Final
Sunday June 9
Morning session
08:00 – M Half Marathon
08:30 – W Half Marathon
09:05/10:30 – W Hammer Qual
09:45 – M Triple Jump Qual
10:35 – M High Jump Qual
10:50 – M 200m Round 1
11:40 – W 400m Hurdles Round 1
12:20 – M 400m Hurdles Round 1
Evening session
19:05 – W 400m Semi-Finals
19:28 – W High Jump Final
19:38 – M 400m Semi-Finals
20:04 – W Triple Jump Final
20:10 – M Hammer Final
20:13 – W 100m Semi-Finals
20:39 – M 200m Semi-Finals
21:04 – W 3000m Steeplechase Final
21:27 – M 800m Final
21:40 – W 1500m Final
21:53 – W 100m Final
Monday June 10
Morning session
09:05 – M 100m Decathlon
09:18 – M Pole Vault Qual
09:25/10:45 – W Javelin Qual
09:35 – W 200m Round 1
10:05 – M Long Jump Decathlon
10:20 – M 1500m Round 1
10:50 – W 800m Round 1
11:40 – M 400m Hurdles Semi-Finals
12:05 – M Shot Put Decathlon
12:15 – W 400m Hurdles Semi-Finals
Evening session
18:30 – M High Jump Decathlon
19:15 – W Pole Vault Final
20:05 – W 200m Semi-Finals
20:33 – W Hammer Final
20:40 – M 400m Final
20:50 – W 400m Final
21:00 – M 3000m Steeplechase Final
21:20 – M 400m Decathlon
21:50 – M 200m Final
Tuesday June 11
Morning session
08:35 – M 110m hurdles Decathlon
09:10 – W 800m Semi-Finals
09:30/10:35 – M Discus Decathlon
09:35 – W Long Jump Qual
09:45 – M 4x400m Relay Round 1
10:15 – W 4x400m Relay Round 1
10:55/12:10 – M Pole Vault Decathlon
11:00 – M 4x100m Relay Round 1
11:30 – W 4x100m Relay Round 1
12:00/13:25 – M Javelin Qual
Evening session
18:05/19:15 – M Javelin Decathlon
19:35 – M High Jump Final
19:55 – M Triple Jump Final
20:05 – M 400m Hurdles Final
20:18 – W 400m Hurdles Final
20:30 – W 10,000m Final
20:36 – W Javelin Final
21:30 – M 1500m Decathlon
21:53 – W 200m Final
Wednesday June 12
Evening session
19:12 – M 10,000m B-Race
19:20 – M Pole Vault Final
19:28 – M Javelin Final
19:54 – W Long Jump Final
20:05 – W 4x400m Relay Final
20:17 – M 4x400m Relay Final
20:28 – W 800m Final
20:44 – M 10,000m Final
21:26 – M 1500m Final
21:40 – W 4x100m Relay Final
21:50 – M 4x100m Relay Final
What is the British team selected for the event?
MEN’S TEAM:
100m: Jeremiah Azu; Romell Glave
200m: Jona Efoloko; Jeriel Quainoo
400m: Charlie Dobson; Alex Haydock-Wilson
800m: Callum Dodds; Elliot Giles; Thomas Randolph
1500m: Adam Fogg; Neil Gourley
5000m: George Mills; Jack Rowe; James West
10,000m: Patrick Dever; Rory Leonard; Zak Mahamed
20km Walk: Callum Wilkinson
110m Hurdles: Andrew Pozzi; Tade Ojora
400m Hurdles: Alastair Chalmers
3000m Steeplechase: Mark Pearce; Zak Seddon
Long Jump: Jacob Fincham-Dukes
Discus: Lawrence Okoye
Hammer: Jake Norris
Shot Put: Scott Lincoln
4x100m: Jeremiah Azu; Jona Efoloko; Romell Glave; Richard Kilty; Jeriel Quainoo
4x400m: Charlie Carvell; Lewis Davey; Toby Harries; Alex Haydock-Wilson; Michael Ohioze
WOMEN’S TEAM:
100m: Dina Asher-Smith; Amy Hunt
200m: Daryll Neita
400m: Laviai Nielsen; Victoria Ohuruogu
800m: Alex Bell; Keely Hodgkinson; Erin Wallace
1500m: Georgia Bell; Jemma Reekie; Katie Snowden
5000m: Izzy Fry; Amy-Eloise Neale; Hannah Nuttall
10,000m: Megan Keith; Eilish McColgan; Jessica Warner-Judd
100m Hurdles: Cindy Sember
400m Hurdles: Jessie Knight; Lina Nielsen
3000m Steeplechase: Lizzie Bird
Pole Vault: Holly Bradshaw; Molly Caudery
High Jump: Morgan Lake
Hammer: Charlotte Payne; Anna Purchase
Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson; Jade O’Dowda
4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith; Desiree Henry; Amy Hunt; Daryll Neita; Aleeya Sibbons, Asha Phillip
Mixed 4x400m:(In addition to athletes selected for men’s 4x400m) Hannah Kelly; Emily Newnham
Half Marathon: Abbie Donnelly; Clara Evans; Calli Hauger-Thackery; Lauren McNeil