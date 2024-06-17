Europe’s Top Clubs All Eyeing Italy EURO 2024 Megastar – Inter Milan Issue “Hands Off” After Contract Extension

Top clubs around Europe are keen to sign Nicolo Barella, but Inter Milan have secured the midfielder’s future with a long-term deal.

This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInter1908. The broadcaster note that Inter have timed the contract extension for the 27-year-old after his early starring role for Italy at the Euros.

Barella signed his contract extension with Inter just a few days before the start of the Euros.

The timing of the former Cagliari midfielder’s new contract was not coincidental or unintentional.

Inter knew full well that Barella would be one of Italy’s key players at the tournament in Germany this summer.

And the 27-year-old proved just why that is against Albania in the Azzurri’s opener.

Barella was the scorer of Italy’s second goal. That proved to be the winner as they came back from an early Albania goal to win 2-1.

And it was not just the goal from Barella.

The Inter midfielder put in an outstanding display to wrestle control of the midfield battle for Italy.

Barella’s tireless running and technical polish proved to be key in the final third, in the buildup phase, and everywhere in between.

Nicolo Barella On All Of Europe’s Radar – But Inter Milan Have Just Tied Him Down

The interest in signing Barella from Europe’s elite is nothing new.

Last summer Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Manchester United showed interest in bringing Barella to the Premier League.

Manchester City and Liverpool are also long-term admirers from England’s top flight.

Meanwhile, Barella has also turned down Bayern Munich in the past few years.

PSG and Real Madrid have also shown interest in the 27-year-old.

But through it all, Barella has remained at Inter.

And the Italy midfielder has just signed a new five-year deal taking him until the end of June 2029.

This will be a big relief for Inter after the match that Barella played against Albania.

Moreover, the 27-year-old will play, at the minimum, two more matches in the knockouts.

Then, if Italy are to have another memorable knockout run as with the last Euros, Barella will be sure to play a big part in it.

Therefore, Inter will be grateful that the Azzurri star’s contract extension means that they have strengthened their grip on him at just the right moment.