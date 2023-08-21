Europe’s highest free viewing platform to open at top of City skyscraper

The view from Horizon 22 at 22 Bishopsgate, Europe’s highest free viewing platform (Horizon 22 Bishopsgate)

Europe’s highest free public viewing gallery is to open in the City next month with dramatic vistas over the Square Mile’s growing forest of skyscrapers.

Horizon 22 on the 58th level of the 22 Bishopsgate tower - the tallest building in the City - will be launched on 27 September.

It will be open 7 days a week from 10am, closing at 6pm on weekdays, 5pm on Saturdays and 4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays. Visitors will be whisked up in 41 seconds in one of the two high speed lifts travelling at up to 8 metres per second.

The gallery stands at 254 metres above ground, just slightly lower than the 256 metre high View from the Shard on the 72nd level of London’s highest skyscraper across the river, although that costs £32 to visit.

Visitors to Horizon 22 are advised to pre-book through a website launching on 20 September, but there will be a few slots available for walk-ins too.

A maximum of 9 tickets can be booked by each applicant.

Shravan Joshi, chairman of the City of London Corporation Planning and Transportation Committee, said: “The opening of Horizon 22 is yet another huge vote of confidence in the City’s status, not only a global business hub, but also as a seven-day-a-week destination for everyone to enjoy. On top of the much-needed office space that 22 Bishopsgate provides, I am delighted that we can now widely share its free to access, public viewing gallery, which promises some of the best possible views of London.”

Phillip Shalless, senior asset manager at the building’s owner AXA IM Alts said: “Whether you’re a first-time visitor to the city, a local worker wanting to do something different in your lunch hour, or someone looking for that memorable place to propose, the soaring views from Horizon 22 provide the perfect backdrop.

“We very much look forward to welcoming our first visitors in September.”