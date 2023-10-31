Europe is in the grips of a birth rate crisis – and Britain is heading the same way

In 2021, 4.09 million babies were born in the European Union, the second lowest figure since 1960 (the lowest figure recorded was in 2020, with only 4.07 million babies born)

Recently, an apocalyptic phrase has been uttered over and over again by Italy’s political class: “demographic winter”. Almost every year since 1993, deaths in the country have outstripped births, causing a slow-motion crisis which has gradually reached critical mass.

Italy’s fertility rate is dropping so precipitously that by 2070, the population – currently 59 million – is forecast to fall by almost 12 million to 47.2 million.

The situation threatens to push the world’s eighth-largest economy into an “economic dark age”, without a workforce capable of funding its welfare state and the pensions of its older citizens.

In fact, the picture across the whole of Europe’s population is bleak, with ominous implications for economic growth as well as pensions, healthcare and social services.

It is an ageing continent: by 2050, the share of people over 65 will rise to around 30 per cent from around 20 per cent today, says the European Commission.

And we’re not immune here, either. In Britain, the birth rate is at a record low. There were 605,479 live births in England and Wales last year, down 3.1 per cent from 624,828 in 2021 – and the lowest number since 2002.

Almost a third of those births were to women born outside the UK. The ONS has predicted that the UK’s natural population will start to decline in 2025, at which point there will be more deaths than births.

But it is Italy where population scientists are currently focusing their attention, particularly Sardinia, the country’s ruggedly beautiful second biggest island.

According to new data from Italy’s national statistics agency Istat, its fertility rate is a paltry 0.95 births per woman, the lowest of any region in the country. Officials expect the population of 1.6 million to halve by 2050.

“The south of Italy needs to be watched because it is a laboratory for what could happen next across Italy and Europe,” warns Istat’s Francesco Gaudio.

With 40 per cent fewer 18-34-year-olds than 20 years ago – the result of decades of birthrate decline – Sardinia’s once-bustling cities and towns now feel eerily empty.

On a Saturday night in historical Oristano, there’s nowhere for the few remaining young people to party; with no clientele, the bars and nightclubs are long gone. Meanwhile, villages such as Semestene, which saw its most recent birth eight years ago, risk being wiped off the map entirely.

In a bid to avert disaster, Italy’s Right-wing prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, has made increasing the birthrate a key government policy. Promoting a traditional concept of family and even invoking Mussolini’s old slogan of “Dio, patria, famiglia” (“God, fatherland, family”), she has promised a billion euros to fund tax relief for mothers with more than two children, provided incentives for employers to hire them, and increased child benefit.

She may have taken inspiration from Hungary, where prime minister Viktor Orban is devoting around five per cent of GDP to policies, including nationalised IVF clinics, generous loans for couples who promise to procreate imminently and lifetime income tax exemption for having four or more children.

Orban caused a scandal when he claimed low birth rates and immigration were leading Europe to “civilisational suicide”, in a nod to the far-Right “great replacement” theory that white populations are set to be replaced by non-white people.

And policies to encourage women to have more babies are undoubtedly controversial, carrying uncomfortable echoes of Handmaid’s Tale-style dystopia.

But, as yet, throwing cash at the problem does not seem to be having the desired effect.

The fertility rate has changed markedly across European countries in the past two decades. Between 2001 and 2021, it decreased in 11 of the 27 EU member states. Even France, the EU country with the highest fertility rate, recorded only 1.84 live births per woman, well below the magic number of 2.1 which demographers consider the benchmark of what’s needed to keep the population stable (called the substitution index.)

According to the EU’s Eurostat agency, Portugal, at 1.35, is projected to be the European country with the smallest proportion of children by 2050, with just 11.5 per cent of the population expected to be under the age of 15.

Surveys show both men and women in Europe wish they had more children. There are many reasons they do not, including the trend towards starting a family later, but perhaps the biggest driving factor is economic uncertainty.

For instance, in southern Italy, ground zero for diminishing birth rates, high unemployment rates mean 71 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 live with their parents – hardly conducive to procreation.

It’s a projection of a future that we may have to deal with ourselves. In Britain, increasing numbers of people who want to have children now feel they can’t afford to. The cost of living crisis has been particularly tough for young people, with prices rising far above salaries and rents at their highest since the ONS started recording them, making saving for a deposit to get on the property ladder virtually impossible for many.

The 2021 census found more than one in 10 of 30- to 34-year-olds are living at home with their parents – 11.6 per cent compared with 8.6 per cent a decade earlier.

Then there’s the cost of having a baby itself. Out of 45 countries, Britain comes in fourth from bottom for the generosity of its maternity allowance. Our childcare system is the second most expensive in the world, averaging at £11,237 per year for full-time care.

According to the charity Pregnant Then Screwed, one in four parents say the cost is more than 75 per cent of their take-home pay. That’s if they can even access it – over 5,000 nurseries closed in the last year.

These extortionate sums, combined with a lack of flexible working, mean the number of women leaving the workforce to look after their family has increased recently for the first time in decades, depriving the economy of their skills, experience and income tax.

It perhaps makes sense that the largest increase in abortion rates in the decade up to 2021 was among those aged 30-34, rising from 17.2 to 22.1 per 1,000 women. For many young people, the maths is simply unworkable.

Research by Pregnant Then Screwed found almost one in five women who have had an abortion cited childcare costs as the main reason, with more than 60 per cent saying it played some part in their decision.

Katie Latham, 36, always expected to become a mother, but she and her boyfriend David now consider it unlikely they will have children. “We’re renting and our outgoings every month are huge,” she says. “We’d love to buy our own place but the only people of our age that we know who’ve been able to do that have been given big deposits by their parents – unfortunately ours can’t help.

“I don’t see how we could manage to pay childcare fees on top of what we’re already paying – it just feels impossible at the moment. We both love kids and we’d love to have one. It’s devastating that we probably won’t become parents. It feels like we’re an unlucky generation.”

Anna Whitehouse, AKA Mother Pukka, the broadcaster and founder of Flex Appeal, a campaign for the adoption of flexible working across all UK jobs, is unsurprised by the declining birthrate.

“We’re a generation who are speaking up about the fact it’s not economically viable to raise children,” she says. “The younger generation have watched us and seen the personal cost – the burnout and breakdowns we’ve suffered trying to juggle work and children in a system that sets us up to fail – and now they’re looking at the economics and thinking, ‘I don’t think I can do this.’”

Joeli Brearley, founder of Pregnant Then Screwed, agrees, saying: “I’m sure the birthrate will continue to decline, meaning a lack of future workers, which poses enormous challenges for our future economy. The infrastructure that protects parents has been worn away over the past decade and this is the outcome.”

They are united in calling for an overhauled, accessible and affordable childcare system, along with better support for working parents. “We know that the majority of mothers who request flexible working don’t get what they ask for, so we’re campaigning for employers to advertise all jobs as flexible from the outset,” says Brearley. “We also want to see job shares for senior positions, better maternity pay and longer, paid paternity leave.”

These policies, combined with affordable housing, would enable Latham and many like her to fulfil their dreams of parenthood – and possibly even give a boost to Britain’s fertility rate. “I just hope desperately that something changes before it’s too late for us,” she says.