Europe builds big lead, holds on to win Solheim Cup over the U.S.

Make it two in a row for Europe over the Americans in the Solheim Cup. But it was not without some drama.

Europe held a 9-7 lead heading into Monday’s singles matches and kept the momentum going by winning the first 3 ½ points of the day.

Leona Maguire struck first with a 5-and-4 win over Jennifer Kupcho. Maguire, the first Irishwoman to play in the event, went 4-0-1 during the week.

Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden then closed out Ally Ewing, 3 and 2, to give the Europeans an 11-7 lead. Moments later, France’s Celine Boutier knocked out Mina Harigae, 5 and 4, giving the Europeans 12 points, two shy of the 14 they needed to retain the cup.

Anna Nordqvist of Sweden, just 15 days removed from winning her third major at the AIG Women’s British Open, earned a half point in her match against Lexi Thompson, making the score 12 ½-7 ½.

The U.S. finally got on the board when Nelly Korda defeated England’s Georgia Hall, 1 up, cutting the European lead to 12 ½-8 ½.

Austin Ernst earned a half-point for the U.S. in her match against Nanna Koerstz Madsen, making it 13-9, and leaving Europe just a point away from retaining cup.

Megan Khang then claimed a 3-and-2 win over Germany’s Sophia Popov to cut the U.S. deficit to 13-10.

Brittany Altomare then knocked out Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, 2 and 1, tightening things even further to 13-11.

Lizette Salas and Matilda Castren went to the 18th tied. Castren hit an amazing shot from the sand to set up a par putt, which she made to give the Europeans the crucial 14th point they needed to retain the cup.

SOLHEIM CUP: Monday singles matches results

Catriona Matthew, who led Europe to 14 ½ to 13 ½ win in 2019 at Gleneagles in Scotland, makes it two wins in row as captain. This is also the second time since the event started in 1990 that Europe won on U.S. soil. The first came in 2013 in Colorado.

The 2023 matches will be held in Spain for the first time, just one week ahead of the Ryder Cup’s first-ever stop in Rome.

In 2024, the Solheim Cup returns to the U.S. while shifting back to even years. The dates and location will be announced at a later date.

