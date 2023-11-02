Europe bans use of personal data for targeted ads on Facebook, Instagram

The EU's data regulator has banned Facebook and Instagram from using personal data for targeted advertising without explicit consent from users. To make up for an anticipated drop in revenue, parent company Meta will be offering paid subscriptions for an ad-free service.

The European Data Protection Board has adopted a binding decision to ban Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, from processing European personal user data to target ads.

The decision is to "impose a ban on the processing of personal data for behavioural advertising on the legal bases of contract and legitimate interest across the entire European Economic Area”, the EDPB said in a statement Wednesday.

EDPB chair Anu Talus said the decision was taken after Meta, which has struggled to comply with the strict rules of the EU's 2018 General data protection regulation (GDPR), failed to comply with orders issued at the end of last year.

"It is high time for Meta to bring its processing into compliance and to stop unlawful processing," she said.

The decision also follows a request from Norway's data regulator, which earlier imposed a ban on targeted advertisements on Facebook and Instagram made with data that Meta had collected without users’ explicit consent.

Users can pay 9.99 euros a month for ad-free use of Facebook and Instagram on their computer, or 12.99 euros a month on the phone.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

EU strikes deal giving users greater control over their data

France fines Microsoft €60m for imposing advertising cookies

Health website Doctissimo fined €380,000 by French privacy watchdog