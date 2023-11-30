Europa League tables 2023-24: Group standings, fixture and results for matchday 5

West Ham and Brighton have qualified for the Europa League knockouts - and Liverpool could soon join them.

The Hammers are one of several teams able to book their spot in at least the play-off round on matchday five. Group winners go straight into the last-16 whereas runners-up face the demoted Champions League teams in a play-off.

Brighton sealed their place with victory away to AEK Athens, while Tomas Soucek struck late to see West Ham past Backa Topola.

In the late kick-offs, victory for Rangers will not be enough to send them into the next round, when they host Cyprus' Aris Limassol at Ibrox, after Real Betis were beaten by Sparta Prague earlier on.

Liverpool know a win will certainly be enough when LASK visit Anfield while Sporting CP and Roma are among the other teams capable of qualifying with a game to spare tonight.

