Europa League tables 2023-24: Group standings, fixtures and results for final matchday 6

The Europa League group stage enters its final matchday this evening and all the British teams involved are in reasonably strong positions.

Liverpool and West Ham are already through to the next round but jeopardy remains for David Moyes.

The Hammers will join the Reds as group winners if they can avoid defeat against Freiburg at the London Stadium tonight, meaning they will skip a play-off with one of the sides who dropped out of the Champions League earlier this week.

For Liverpool, their trip to USG is a dead-rubber.

The two teams will be joined in the knockouts by Brighton, who still need to win the group themselves by beating Marseille at the Amex Stadium.

Rangers could follow, albeit their task is slightly harder. The Glasgow giants must beat Real Betis to win the group but can go through in second place should Sparta Prague fail to beat Aris Limassol.

