Europa League: Leicester stunned at home, Man Utd through

Nicholas Mendola
·3 min read
Arsenal needed a late comeback to advance past Benfica, but a late disadvantage was too much for Leicester City to overcome in a 2-0 home loss to Slavia Prague on Thursday.

The scoreless first leg left Leicester in jeopardy of exit via scoring draw, but the Foxes never found the net at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes were far from the only favorite to fall, as Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli also exited the competition prior to the Round of 16.

Manchester United 0-0 (0-4 agg) Real Sociedad

Axel Tuanzebe’s first senior goal was taken off the board by VAR thanks to a leaping Victor Lindelof’s knee to the head of a defender, but that would’ve merely been a luxury to United in a comprehensive two-leg win over a dangerous La Liga outfit.

The Basque County side was blanked over 180 minutes, with United’s only bad note an injury to Daniel James that allowed 30 minutes to young Amad Diallo. Also getting some playing time was Shola Shoretire.

Leicester City 0-2 (0-2 agg) Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague is onto a major European Round of 16 for the second time in its history after Lukas Provod’s 49th-minute goal took their upset dreams to the next level and Abdallah Sima cemented their Round of 16 birth with a 79th-minute dagger.

The injury-hit Premier League hosts couldn’t manufacture much with James Maddison out and Harvey Barnes rested to start the second leg. Barnes entered in the 61st minute, but his arrival with Ricardo Pereira and Timothy Castagne didn’t change the outcome.

Slavia, the Czech powers who’ve produced West Ham’s Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, made it to the tournament quarterfinals in 2018-19 before losing to Chelsea.

Kasper Schmeichel failed to track Sima’s 22-yard bounding shot, while Youri Tielemans lost track of Provod on the decisive opener.

 

Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 (3-5) Young Boys

Washington, DC-born Jordan Siebatcheu scored off a comical Bayer Leverkusen error to secure the Swiss visitors a monumental upset of the Bundesliga powers and a berth in the next round.

Siebatcheu, 24, is on loan from Stade Rennais, and has scored 11 times in 27 matches for Young Boys.

Elsewhere

Napoli 2-1 (2-3 agg) Granada
Arsenal 3-2 (4-3 agg) Benfica
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 (3-3 agg) Krasnodar
Club Brugge 0-1 (1-2 agg) Dynamo Kiev
PSV Eindhoven 2-1 (4-5 agg) Olympiacos
AS Roma 3-1 (5-1 agg) Braga
AC Milan 1-1 (3-3 agg) Red Star Belgrade
Ajax 2-1 (4-2 agg) Lille
Villarreal 2-1 (4-1 agg) Red Bull Salzburg
Rangers 5-2 (9-5 agg) Royal Antwerp
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 (3-0 agg) Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Hoffenheim 0-2 (3-5 agg) Molde
Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 (8-1 agg) Wolfsberger

Premier League

Transfer news: Pulisic to Bayern Munich; positive injury update Aubameyang helps author impressive Arsenal comeback v Benfica (video) Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks: Week 26

