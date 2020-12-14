Europa League last 32 draw: Schedule, odds, dates

The UEFA Europa League last 32 draw has been made and three out of the four Premier League teams left in the competition were handed tough draws.

[ MORE: Europa League hub ]

Arsenal and Leicester City, who both won their groups and were seeded, were handed tough tests against Benfica and Slavia Prague respectively, and so too were Manchester United who face La Liga leaders Real Sociedad.

Tottenham got a kinder draw as they face Austrian side Wolfsberger AC, with Jose Mourinho aiming to win the Europa League for the third time from the third attempt in his career.

Man United, Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax, Krasnodar, RB Salzburg, Dynamo Kiev and Olympiacos dropped down from the Champions League after finishing third in their groups and were all seeded and some tasty ties set up include Olympiacos v PSV, Lille v Ajax, RB Salzburg v Villarreal and Granada v Napoli.

Winners and runners up of the same group were not drawn against each other, while clubs were also drawn against teams from outside their own country.

The first legs of these games will be played on Feb. 18 while the second legs will take place on Feb. 25.

Europa League last 32 schedule, so far…

Wolfsberger AC v Tottenham Hotspur

Dynamo Kiev v Club Brugge

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

Benfica v Arsenal

Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan

Royal Antwerp v Rangers

Slavia Prague v Leicester City

Salzburg v Villarreal

Braga v Roma

Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen

Molde v Hoffenheim

Granada v Napoli

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk

Lille v Ajax

Olympiacos v PSV Eindhoven

How to watch, stream Europa League

Dates: February (Europa League last 32)

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: Europa League here at NBCSports.com

Europa League odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Europa League last 32 draw: Schedule, odds, dates originally appeared on NBCSports.com