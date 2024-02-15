Europa League: Knockout play-off round fixtures, results, schedule and how to watch on TV

Europa League: Knockout play-off round fixtures, results, schedule and how to watch on TV

The Europa League knockouts get underway today.

A knockout play-off round pits the runners-up of the group stage against the teams demoted from the Champions League for finishing third in their group.

It means Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Rangers enjoy the luxury of a bye into the last-16 with the draw for that round taking place next week.

To decide the eight teams which will join them in the hat, a two-legged play-off round takes place this month.

Roma, now helmed by Daniele De Rossi after Jose Mourinho’s sacking, face Feyenoord while AC Milan take on Rennes.

Marseille face Shakhtar Donetsk in another difficult to call match-up and Lens meet Freiburg, with Benfica taking on Toulouse.

The return legs will take place on Thursday, February 22.

Europa League knockout play-off fixtures and results

How to watch Europa League on TV

TV channel: In the UK, the Europa League will be broadcast exclusively live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: Matches can be streamed live online for subscribers through the Discovery+ app and website.