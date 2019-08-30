Europa League group stage: Man Utd paired with Astana, Arsenal face Frankfurt & draw in full

Manchester United face trips to Kazakhstan and Serbia in the Europa League group stages after being drawn against Astana and Partizan while Arsenal will take on last season's semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt following the draw in Monaco.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side's Group L line up is completed by Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, but the Red Devils still face two daunting trips across Europe which could play a part in their bid for domestic success as the season wears on.

The Gunners' group, meanwhile, is completed by Standard Liege of Belgium and Vitoria Guimaraes of Portugal as Unai Emery looks to go one better and win the competition following their defeat to Chelsea in the final last season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Defeat in Baku saw the north London outfit miss out on qualification for the Champions League, but after a strong summer in the transfer window, Emery's side begin the tournament as one of the favourites.

Their clash with Eintracht is sure to catch the eye, though the Bundesliga side have lost star striker duo of Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller ahead of the new campaign.

Fellow Premier League side Wolves will face Turkish giants Besiktas and Portuguese outfit Braga in Group K, as well as Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava in what is Nuno Espirito Santo's side's first European campaign for 39 years.

They saw off tough opposition in Torino in the final play-off round to reach the group stages, with Nuno set to return to his homeland during the opening round.

Scottish champions Celtic, meanwhile, have been drawn to face Serie A side Lazio, French outfit Rennes and Romanian champions CFR Cluj, who have already knocked them out of the Champions League this season in qualifying.

Story continues

Their Old Firm rivals, Rangers, face a daunting group having been drawn to face Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord.

Elsewhere, Roma and Borussia Monchengladbach will do battle in Group J, which also includes Istanbul Basaksehir and Austrian debutants Wolfsberger.

Sevilla, who won the competition in three successive years between 2014-16, were the first team out of the hat and face APOEL of Cyrpus, Qarabag of Azerbaijan and Dudelange of Luxembourg in Group A.

There is also an intriguing Scandinavian derby in Group B, with Danish side FC Copenhagen taking on Sweden's Malmo in a group which also includes Dynamo Kiev and Lugano.

Europa League 2019-20 groups in full

Group A Group B Group C Group D Sevilla Dynamo Kiev Basel Sporting CP APOEL FC Copenhagen Krasnodar PSV Qarabag Malmo Getafe Rosenborg Dudelange Lugano Trabzonspor LASK Linz

Group E Group F Group G Group H Lazio Arsenal Porto CSKA Moscow Celtic Eintracht Frankfurt Young Boys Ludogorets Rennes Standard Liege Feyenoord Espanyol CFR Cluj Vitoria Guimaraes Rangers Ferencvaros