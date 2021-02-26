Europa League draw LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham learn last-16 opponents

Manchester United are one of three Premier League clubs left in the tournament (AFP via Getty Images)

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League took place today, as the sides still left in the competition discovered who they will take on in the next knockout round of the tournament.

The Premier League will have ample representation in the last 16. Manchester United are set to face AC Milan in the pick of the ties, a clash between two European heavyweights. Meanwhile, Tottenham face Dinamo Zagreb as the north London club look to take a step closer to ending their long trophy drought, and Arsenal take on Olympiacos in a potentially dangerous meeting for Mikel Arteta’s players.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, primed to become Scottish champions this season, were also in the draw and were paired with Slavia Prague, who knocked out Leicester City this week with a 2-0 away win after a goalless first leg. Elsewhere, Serie A’s Roma come up against Shakhtar Donetsk, and Ajax face Swiss opposition in Young Boys. Debutants Granada of Spain drew Norwegian outfit Molde, and Dynamo Kiev will take on Villarreal. Follow all the reaction from the Europa League last-16 draw below.