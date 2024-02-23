Europa League draw LIVE: Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Rangers learn last 16 fate

The Europa League last 16 draw is set with Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Rangers ready to learn their opponents.

Uefa will conduct the draw this morning in Nyon, following the conclusion of the play-offs, where third-placed Champions League sides entered the competition. Other contenders are Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, who are racing away with the Bundesliga this season, while AC Milan, Atalanta, Benfica and Villarreal could also be threats.

The Reds, like the other three British teams, topped their group and are now the favourites in their pursuit of a famous quadruple, according to the bookmakers, followed by Leverkusen and Milan. Follow the last 16 draw and reaction as Jurgen Klopp eyes glory in Dublin to end his reign at Anfield.

Europa League last 16 draw

Draw to take place in Nyon at 11am GMT

Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Rangers set to learn opponents

Last 16 ties take place on 7 and 14 March

What time is the Europa League last 16 draw?

08:33 , Jack Rathborn

Europa League sides are set to find out their last-16 opponents when the draw takes place on Friday.

There will be plenty of Premier League interest, with Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton all safely through to the round of 16 after finishing top of their respective groups.

The English trio, alongside the other five group winners, are joined in the draw by the eight other teams who made it through the play-off round.

The play-off second legs concluded on Thursday and saw those who finished second in their Europa League group face a side who finished third in their respective Champions League group.

What time is the Europa League last 16 draw?