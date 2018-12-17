Europa League draw LIVE - Arsenal vs BATE Borisov, Chelsea vs Malmo and Celtic vs Valencia

Follow the latest reaction from the Europa League last-32 draw as both Arsenal and Chelsea discovered their knockout stage opponents, as well as Scottish Premiership champion Celtic.

Arsenal avoided a number of big teams, including those who dropped down from the Champions League, as they were paired with Belarusian side BATE Borisov, while Chelsea were handed a slightly more difficult draw against Malmo - the most successful club in Swedish history.

But while both Premier League teams will expect to progress to the last 16, the same cannot be said of Celtic, with the Scottish Premiership champions handed a difficult tie against La Liga side Valencia that was among the hardest outcomes for Brendan Rodgers' side. Follow the live updates below.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What time does the Europa League last-32 draw start?

The draw gets underway at 12pm GMT on Monday 17 December.

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from midday.

Teams

Seeded: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kyiv, Eintracht Frankfurt, Genk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Real Betis, Red Bull Salzburg, Sevilla, Valencia, Villarreal, Zenit Saint Petersburg

Unseeded: BATE Borisov, Celtic, Club Brugge, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Krasnodar, Lazio, Malmo, Olympiakos, Rapid Wien, Rennes, Shakhtar Donetsk, Slavia Prague, Sporting, Viktoria Plzen, Zurich