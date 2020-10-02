Europa League draw LIVE: Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester, Celtic and Rangers learn group stage opponents

Follow the latest updates live from the Europa League group stage draw as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City discover their European opponents this season.

Arsenal may have scraped into the competition by the skin of their teeth courtesy of their FA Cup triumph, but they head into the draw as the highest-ranked side according to Uefa’s coefficients, narrowly ahead of north London rivals Spurs. Although they are joined by some heavyweight opposition from Italy in the shape of Roma and Napoli, they will avoid playing any of the big sees thanks to their spot in pot one, meaning the highest-ranked club that they could possibly draw is Dinamo Zagreb.

But the same cannot be said for Leicester, who despite finishing above Spurs and Arsenal in last season’s Premier League find themselves in pot two. It leaves Brendan Rodgers’ side exposed to drawing one of pot one’s danger sides, while they could also be grouped with the manager’s former club in the shape of Scottish champions Celtic. Rangers are also in the draw, with Steven Gerrard’s side placed in pot three. Follow the live updates below.