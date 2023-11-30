When is Europa League draw? Date, time, teams qualified, play-off seeding and TV channel

The Europa League group stage is about to reach a frantic finale as clubs battle over not just qualifying for the knockouts, but the right to avoid a potentially tricky play-off tie.

Runners-up of each eight groups will be sent into a match-up against a team demoted from the Champions League, which will be drawn next month.

West Ham and Brighton are assured of a top-two finish in their groups ahead of next month's final matchday and Liverpool hope to join them when they face LASK tonight.

But only the group winners will earn a bye straight to the last-16.

Here are all the details...

When is the Europa League play-off draw?

The draw will take place on Monday December 18 at 12pm GMT, in between the draws for the Champions League and Europa Conference League knockouts.

UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland will host the draw.

Liverpool are in the mix for the Europa League knockouts (REUTERS)

How can I watch the Europa League play-off draw?

TV channel: In the UK, fans will be able to tune in via TNT Sports with exact details to be confirmed nearer the time.

Live stream: UEFA are set to broadcast the draw live and for free online via their social media channels and YouTube. The Discovery+ app and website will also offer a stream for TNT Sports subscribers.

Live blog: You can follow the entire draw via Standard Sport's live blog!

Who has qualified for the Europa League play-off?

Group winners will receive a bye past the knockout round play-off, with runners-up drawn against teams who have finished third in their Champions League group.

Teams from the same nation will be kept apart at this stage and group stage runners-up will play the second leg at home.

Teams qualified for last-16

None

Teams qualified for play-off round

None

Teams qualified with seeding yet to be determined

Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen

West Ham

Freiburg

Brighton

Sporting CP

Rennes

Teams entering play-off round via Champions League

Feyenoord

Young Boys

When will the Europa League play-off round take place?

The first leg is scheduled for Thursday February 15, 2024 with the second leg a week later on February 22.

When is the draw for the Europa League last-16?

The draw for the last-16, featuring group-stage winners and play-off winners, is pencilled in for Friday February 23, 2024.