Europa Conference League glory would put Villa 'on the map'

Aston Villa are chasing their first major piece of European silverware in 42 years as they prepare to face Lille in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, with the club set to be "put on the map" if they win the competition, according to their former midfielder Ian Taylor.

He tells The Football News Show's Ben Croucher how the team have been transformed under Unai Emery and what it is like to play in Europe under the lights at Villa Park, and he recalls the last time Villa reached this stage of a European competition.

Watch the full Aston Villa special on BBC iPlayer