Europa-bound Caernarfon to play in Bangor

Caernarfon Town will play the home leg of their Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round tie at local rivals Bangor’s Nantporth Stadium.

The Canaries will be appearing in European competition for the first time after they beat Penybont in the Play-Off final last month.

Connah’s Quay will also play their home leg in the same competition at Nantporth in July.

The First Qualifying Round draw will be made on Tuesday, 19 June and also involve Bala Town.

Bala will play their home leg at New Saints’ Park Hall in Oswestry.

Cymru Premier champions Saints will discover their Champions League First Qualifying Round opponents also next Tuesday.