EuroCup Rising Star Zaccharie Risacher declares for 2024 NBA draft

Zaccharie Risacher, a 6-foot-10 forward with JL Bourg in France, told Jonathan Givony of ESPN on Monday that he has filed to declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

Risacher, named the 2024 EuroCup Rising Star, is averaging 10.5 points and 3.4 rebounds on 38.6% shooting from 3-point range in 53 games. He became the first French player to be named the EuroCup Rising Star and joined the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Jonas Valanciunas to win.

JL Bourg advanced to the EuroCup Finals this season and is in third place in the French League. Risacher has played an integral role after establishing himself as one of the top international prospects behind his best season as a professional.

Risacher, who turned 19 this month, is the current front-runner to be the No. 1 pick this year. He is highly touted for his passing, playmaking on offense, as well as his shooting ability. He also brings defensive versatility, given his size and ability to guard multiple positions.

He projects to be able to step in immediately and contribute at the next level. He has a smooth and quick release that enables him to pull up from all over the court, while his ability on defense should be something that fits in with any team drafting first this year.

Risacher has also represented France multiple times at the junior level, most recently in the 2023 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup. He averaged 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in seven games as France won the silver medal.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

