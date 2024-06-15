Euro2024: Sommer starts in Switzerland's victory over Hungary

Yann Sommer is the first Nerazzurri player to be in action with his national team at Euro 2024. The Swiss goalkeeper played the full game in what was the Swiss side's first match in group A. Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1, with Duah opening the scoring for Switzerland before Aebischer doubled their lead. The Hungarians pulled one back in the second half through Varga's finish, but fell to defeat following Embolo's goal in the 93rd minute. With this result, Switzerland go joint-top of the group with three points, alongside with Germany.